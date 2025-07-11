Decorating & Design
Coastal Style Lessons From Waterfront Homes
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on July 11, 2025
Coastal style has been riding a crest of popularity, and when it comes to this look, we went to the source. These waterfront homes are full of coastal staples like nautical blue and white palettes, painted furniture, natural materials and white floors — decorating moves that can be recreated almost anywhere for breezy, summer style. From
Muskoka cottages to shingled East Coast escapes, these examples of coastal style are inspiring and fresh.
Vintage Finds
Sarah Richardson’s
Georgian Bay cottage is filled with a host of vintage and heirloom finds. In her daughter Robin’s room, Sarah kept a painted rattan chair, ottoman and painting that are original to the cottage.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Sarah Richardson
Stripes
Striped accessories are an easy way to inject a fresh coastal hit. In designer Deb Nelson’s
Chester, Nova Scotia home, a striped coverlet and pillows recalls the famous Breton stripe tops worn by sailors in the French navy.
Photographer: Janet Kimber
Designer: Deb Nelson
Baskets & Bamboo
Bamboo accents and baskets are classic cottage fare. In this
bathroom, a groovy demi-lune bamboo console saves floor space, and the chunky basket beside it can stash towels or toiletries.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Sarah Richardson
Painted Furniture
A fresh coat of paint makes older finds appear fresh and new. In this case, the subtle distressing helps create a worn look, offering the impression that the painted bed frame, lamp base and side table
are vintage.
Photographer: Courtesy Muskoka Living
Designer: Cory DeFrancisco
Shiplap Panelling
Shiplap (the word stems from a shipbuilding technique) walls often appear in historic East Coast maritime homes. The servery in this
Muskoka cottage has shiplap walls to give the space texture and dimension.
Photographer: Stephani Buchman
Designer: Lisa Worth
Beachy Wovens
In this
Muskoka guest boathouse, natural textures reign supreme. The whimsical raffia pendants, comfy wicker chairs, nubby sisal rugs and statement wovens inject a fresh look with texture. “It feels calming and serene,” says the designer, Montana Burnett. “I was inspired to design in a neutral palette that wouldn’t compete with the natural beauty that surround the property.”
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Montana Burnett (design)/Brian Pharoah (architecture)
Nautical Palette
Blues look brighter and more intense when contrasted by crisp white. On this
Muskoka cottage dock, designer Anne Hepfer chose a classic nautical palette of navy and white for a timeless look that nods to lake’s colour. On this banquette she paired a solid bench cushion with denim blue pillows and a striped back for a graphic look.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Anne Hepfer
Painted Floors
The original pine floors in this Muskoka cottage
designed by Montana Burnett were reinvigorated with a fresh coat of white paint, making this airy, light-filled dining room appear to float in space.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Montana Burnett (design)/Brian Pharoah (architecture)
Portholes
On
this dock, a mirror framed in driftwood is an easy way to mimic a ship’s porthole. The mirror reflects the nearby shoreline to visually give the wall depth and interest, and to amplify light.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Anne Hepfer