Coastal Style Lessons From Waterfront Homes

Coastal style has been riding a crest of popularity, and when it comes to this look, we went to the source. These waterfront homes are full of coastal staples like nautical blue and white palettes, painted furniture, natural materials and white floors — decorating moves that can be recreated almost anywhere for breezy, summer style. From Muskoka cottages to shingled East Coast escapes, these examples of coastal style are inspiring and fresh.

Vintage Finds Sarah Richardson’s Georgian Bay cottage is filled with a host of vintage and heirloom finds. In her daughter Robin’s room, Sarah kept a painted rattan chair, ottoman and painting that are original to the cottage. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Sarah Richardson Stripes Striped accessories are an easy way to inject a fresh coastal hit. In designer Deb Nelson’s Chester, Nova Scotia home, a striped coverlet and pillows recalls the famous Breton stripe tops worn by sailors in the French navy. Photographer: Janet Kimber Designer: Deb Nelson Baskets & Bamboo Bamboo accents and baskets are classic cottage fare. In this bathroom, a groovy demi-lune bamboo console saves floor space, and the chunky basket beside it can stash towels or toiletries. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Sarah Richardson Painted Furniture A fresh coat of paint makes older finds appear fresh and new. In this case, the subtle distressing helps create a worn look, offering the impression that the painted bed frame, lamp base and side table are vintage. Photographer: Courtesy Muskoka Living Designer: Cory DeFrancisco Shiplap Panelling Shiplap (the word stems from a shipbuilding technique) walls often appear in historic East Coast maritime homes. The servery in this Muskoka cottage has shiplap walls to give the space texture and dimension. Photographer: Stephani Buchman Designer: Lisa Worth Beachy Wovens In this Muskoka guest boathouse, natural textures reign supreme. The whimsical raffia pendants, comfy wicker chairs, nubby sisal rugs and statement wovens inject a fresh look with texture. “It feels calming and serene,” says the designer, Montana Burnett. “I was inspired to design in a neutral palette that wouldn’t compete with the natural beauty that surround the property.” Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Montana Burnett (design)/Brian Pharoah (architecture) Nautical Palette Blues look brighter and more intense when contrasted by crisp white. On this Muskoka cottage dock, designer Anne Hepfer chose a classic nautical palette of navy and white for a timeless look that nods to lake’s colour. On this banquette she paired a solid bench cushion with denim blue pillows and a striped back for a graphic look. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Designer: Anne Hepfer Painted Floors The original pine floors in this Muskoka cottage designed by Montana Burnett were reinvigorated with a fresh coat of white paint, making this airy, light-filled dining room appear to float in space. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Montana Burnett (design)/Brian Pharoah (architecture) Portholes On this dock, a mirror framed in driftwood is an easy way to mimic a ship’s porthole. The mirror reflects the nearby shoreline to visually give the wall depth and interest, and to amplify light. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Designer: Anne Hepfer