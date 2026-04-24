Inside an Ottawa Home With a Fearless Infusion of Colour by O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group

When clients say they envision their home filled with colour, sometimes it’s best to take the assertion with a pinch of salt. Their concept of colour might well amount to timidly microdosing with little more than a hot pink pillow. The family who lives here, on the other hand, isn’t wary of anything except beige. In 2023, when couple Bronwyn and Joe hired O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group to redesign the interior of the red-brick home they had purchased in Ottawa’s historical Glebe neighbourhood, their mandate was clear: they wanted a palette of warm, enveloping colours. Interior designer Haley Fiorenza and Dylan O’Keefe, co-founders of the firm, had already worked with the couple on the renovation of their island cottage a few years earlier.

Even though Bronwyn and Joe had viewed the Ottawa place and initially passed on it, Haley and Dylan encouraged them to take another look — and to imagine what the three-storey, five-bedroom house could become with the design team’s proposed changes. “With their vision, we were able to see the home’s potential, which was a great help,” says Bronwyn. They took the plunge and purchased the property. “Compared to what it was, the interiors are almost unrecognizable,” says Haley. Bronwyn and Joe couldn’t be happier with the renovation. “Now, whenever we come back from travelling or being at the cottage, we always feel embraced by the warmth of our house,” says Bronwyn. “We wanted it to have a lot of interesting textures and patterns, and we love that every room has unique colours and details — it makes for an exciting home to live in.”