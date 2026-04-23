Wallpaper Murals: The Boldest Move For The Smallest Room

Wallpaper has long been a go-to design move in powder rooms, but lately we’ve been noticing a shift toward abstract, scenic murals in the smallest room of the home. These petite spaces treat walls like art, with scenes that range from nature-inspired landscapes to washes of colour. “We wanted the powder room to feel like stepping into another world,” says designer Clarisa Llaneza. “It’s expressive and unexpected.”

Scroll down for a few of our favourite looks.