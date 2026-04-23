Bathrooms

Wallpaper Murals: The Boldest Move For The Smallest Room

Published on April 23, 2026

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Wallpaper has long been a go-to design move in powder rooms, but lately we’ve been noticing a shift toward abstract, scenic murals in the smallest room of the home. These petite spaces treat walls like art, with scenes that range from nature-inspired landscapes to washes of colour. “We wanted the powder room to feel like stepping into another world,” says designer Clarisa Llaneza. “It’s expressive and unexpected.”

Scroll down for a few of our favourite looks.

“The powder room is like a nightclub with the music on,” says designer Jennifer Kominek. “It’s dark and moody, and everyone looks great in it.”

Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Jennifer Kominek

The wallpaper mural in this powder room by TOM Design Collective is a print of a romantic, centuries-old landscape painting.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Collective

Designer Montana Burnett chose a woodsy wall mural for this powder room, complemented by mossy green–painted walls and trim.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Montana Burnett

A hand-painted mural by artist Courtney Wotherspoon in this powder room nods to the homeowner’s love of travel, family stories and their beagle, Rupert. Inspired by a Pierre Frey wallpaper, the mural depicts a cocktail party with the Queen and the kids and dog peeking into the bathroom. “We wanted the powder room to feel like stepping into another world,” says Clarisa. “It’s expressive and unexpected.”

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Clarisa Llaneza

“The powder room is an homage to my mother: she was a chain-smoker who always had those long red nails in the ’80s,” says homeowner Victoria Webster. The painted hand on the door is a mini mural that replicates the whimsy wallpaper print.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Colette Van Den Thillart

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