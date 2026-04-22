Decorating & Design
Renovation Trends: What To Consider When Designing Your Forever Home
Author: Emma Reddington
Published on April 22, 2026
After decades spent chasing the “next big thing,” Canadians from Halifax to Victoria are increasingly deciding that the best home is the one they already own. For years, the path was predictable: buy small, build equity, move up. But in 2026, that cycle has been disrupted. In a recent report from the National Institute on Aging, more than 90% of Canadians aged 45 and older want to stay in their homes for as long as possible. At the same time, young families are putting their budgets toward custom upgrades rather than paying a premium for someone else’s renovation. If you’re investing in
your forever home, these decisions will help ensure it stands the test of time.
In 2026, we’re revamping our homes to make day-to-day life more comfortable while also considering what we might need in the years to come. These are the six most common areas.
1. Kitchens
This space remains the number-one priority. In a recent H&H poll, a third of the designers cited the
kitchen as the place where clients continue to splurge, as it is the most-used room in the house.
Forever home considerations: Aim for at least 42 inches of space between counters for accessibility. Front-control cooktops reduce bending and reaching, especially if mobility is limited, while induction cooktops are the safest. Consider lever-style or touchless faucets.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Rosen+Co Design Studio
2. Bathrooms and Beyond
The second most popular project involves the bathroom update, from adding steam showers and smart toilets to creating high-end spa sanctuaries — often located on the
lower level — with saunas, plunge pools and home gyms also in the running. More than 22% of newly built single-family homes in Canada and Sweden include a sauna in their architectural plans, according to a market report from Global Growth Insights.
Forever home considerations: Curbless showers allow easy access for those with mobility issues. Consider a built-in shower bench and a handheld showerhead that can be used seated or standing. Install blocking inside walls during your renovation so grab bars can be added later.
Photographer: Kiely Ramos
Designer: Studio Sonny
3. Comfort Retrofits
With sustainability in mind and backed by government incentives, many Canadians are focusing their reno dollars on unsexy upgrades such as triple-glazed windows, high-performance insulation, heat pumps and solar panels. “Surprisingly, our clients are spending more on the upkeep of their house today — replacing windows and upgrading their HVAC systems to be more energy-efficient — knowing that it takes care of their largest investment,” says designer Cynthia Ferguson.
Forever home considerations: Install smart programmable thermostats. Place light switches at waist level and consider motion
sensor lights in areas like hallways or stairs. Choose wider doors with lever handles to allow for future accessibility and preplan for in-home elevators — look for existing stacked closets or unused corners.
Photographer: Michael Moran, Otto
Designer: Laura Kaehler Architects
4. Principal Suites
Homeowners are shaping their homes into places of relaxation and refuge. Budgets are flowing to principal suites designed as true sanctuaries, complete with dedicated seating areas, hotel-style amenities including beverage stations and generous walk-in closets and, of course,
spa-inspired bathrooms.
Forever home considerations: Integrate technology such as motorized window coverings and smart lighting systems to control ambience. Consider locating the principal suite on the ground floor.
Photographer: James Morley, Doublespace Photography
Designer: Linnea Lions and Martin DeSousa
5. Outdoor Living
The demand for
outdoor kitchens, decks and covered patios continues to surge, post-2020. These renovations help expand a home’s usable square footage without the cost of a structural addition.
Forever home considerations: Gently sloping ramps are easier to navigate than stairs. Pathways lined with stone or decking should be continuous and at least 36 inches wide. Select low-maintenance, hardy and drought-resistant plants.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Michelle Hurley
6. Income Suites and Laneway Suites
Whether it’s for aging parents, adult children or for
studio space, income suites including basement renos and separate spaces like laneway houses are rapidly rising in popularity, especially in dense urban cities.
Forever home considerations: Think long term when it comes to planning your additional suite.
Photographer: Ron Adriano
Designer: Lanescape