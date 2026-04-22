Renovation Trends: What To Consider When Designing Your Forever Home

After decades spent chasing the “next big thing,” Canadians from Halifax to Victoria are increasingly deciding that the best home is the one they already own. For years, the path was predictable: buy small, build equity, move up. But in 2026, that cycle has been disrupted. In a recent report from the National Institute on Aging, more than 90% of Canadians aged 45 and older want to stay in their homes for as long as possible. At the same time, young families are putting their budgets toward custom upgrades rather than paying a premium for someone else’s renovation. If you’re investing in your forever home, these decisions will help ensure it stands the test of time.

In 2026, we’re revamping our homes to make day-to-day life more comfortable while also considering what we might need in the years to come. These are the six most common areas.