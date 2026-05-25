Canadian Designer Garrow Kedigian Brings Daring Colour To A New York City Pied-A-Terre

While browsing real-estate listings in New York City, retired pastry chef Diane Goldman stumbled across a lively prewar apartment on Park Avenue. The interior images featured decorating with a medley of colours, from blue to butterscotch, alongside a heady mix of textures and antiques. The apartment was the former home of designer Garrow Kedigian. Diane was inspired.

“I loved how it was decorated, and I loved the use of colour,” says Diane, who lives with her husband, Nathan, a retired executive, in Jacksonville, Fla. The couple are reverse snowbirds: they wanted to buy a Manhattan apartment to be closer to their three adult daughters and grandchildren. The plan was to zip back and forth every other month to a beloved city the couple knew well — Diane had attended the French Culinary Institute in Soho. Diane and Nathan soon purchased a 3,200-square-foot place in an Upper East Side skyscraper that had three bedrooms, 11-foot-high ceilings, expansive windows and great views. But Diane knew the bare-bones interior could benefit from a designer’s bold vision. Thinking about the decorating in that listing that had so inspired

her, she picked up the phone.

Designer Garrow Kedigian, who trained as an architect in Montreal and now has an NYC office, agreed with Diane’s assessment. “Their apartment was maybe 10 years old,” says Garrow. “It was a vanilla box that lacked architectural detailing.” The designer was hired to bring new life to the pied-à-terre. In no time, he and Diane were having design chats and making joint shopping trips to Stamford, Conn., looking for vintage and antique treasures. They decided the antidote to the flat space would be to bring in architectural details, elegant furniture, and bold colours, patterns and textures, creating a high-style, eclectic mix with mid-century modern elements. “I wanted to capture the mood of a Mad Men set,” says Garrow.