City Homes

Tour A Renovated Toronto Victorian Designed By Kate Stuart for Her Style-savvy Client

Published on May 21, 2026

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When Annabelle Fell throws a dinner party, her dining room glows — literally. The walls are lined with a gilded wallpaper by Lee Jofa, and its sheen catches the light of her many flickering candles. In cooler weather, the shimmer of a crackling blaze, unfailingly lit in the fireplace, is reflected in the mirrored wall backing the adjacent bar area. “There’s something so cosy about dinner by the fire,” says Annabelle.

Beyond the dining room, the rest of the house evokes a similarly rich romanticism. A Murano glass chandelier floats above the table in the eat-in kitchen. French doors lead from the family room out to the secluded backyard designed by landscape architect Ron Holbrook. Even one of the more utilitarian spaces — the second-floor library — is adorned with intricate toile wallpaper and a stained glass window, like something from a 19th-century novel.

The process began in 2015, when Annabelle and her husband, Scott McEvoy, a lawyer, purchased the property. The couple planned to renovate from the outset. They liked some of the architectural details, including the three original fireplaces, 11-foot-high main floor ceilings and turret, and they appreciated that, with four bedrooms, there was space for Scott’s three children. “The house had a really good feeling,” says Annabelle. “It had a soul, which you can’t buy.” But all of the electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems needed updating, and a 1980s renovation had created a layout that didn’t really work for their lifestyle. “Oddly, you could only get to the kitchen through the dining room, and there was a little family room off the kitchen that was too tiny to use,” she adds.

The home, a 4,500-square-foot, turret-topped brick house in Toronto’s Rosedale neighbourhood, dates back to the 1890s. Most of the decorating, however, has been carefully curated over the past decade by Annabelle, who’s a social worker, and her longtime friend and designer Kate Stuart of TOM Design Collective. “Neither of us likes to finish a room and move on,” says Kate. “We like to circle back, change things and revisit. It takes time, but it makes rooms feel more layered, more collected.”

Annabelle at the front entry. The brass lantern was a gift from her parents, who had her pick out her favourite at British lighting store Charles Edwards.

Before moving in, Annabelle oversaw a two-year overhaul. She worked with architect Gren Weis and design-build firm Den Bosch + Finchley to update everything, reconfiguring the floor plan, adding a new closet in the front hall and a second passage to the kitchen, and installing a bar wall. They also added a rear addition with a larger living area and French doors leading out to the backyard.

In the living room, the old mantelpiece was replaced by an architectural antique from The Door Store.

After the major reno wrapped up in late 2017, Annabelle and Kate got to work on the finishes and furniture. “If Annabelle wasn’t a social worker, she’d be a designer,” says Kate. “She has a great eye and an enthusiasm for making a space just right.” Annabelle is equally enthusiastic about working with Kate. “She helps shape our ideas into an overall vision, and she really understands what I want.” Both are inspired by British design, especially the fashionable London townhouses and private clubs of Mayfair and Chelsea. They favour panelled walls, layered textures and playful flair — now found throughout Annabelle’s house. The living room blends crown moulding, a gilded mirror, wall-mounted crystal candelabras and plush purple club chairs.

Grasscloth on the living room walls has a quietly polished look.

An ornate mirror and chandelier amp up the glamour in the dining room. The marble mantel is original to the house.

Robert Design Group was tasked with crafting the built-in bar, which features delicate brass shelving and a pink onyx counter.

Annabelle took the road less travelled in her kitchen. “I didn’t want an island,” she says. “I wanted a table where our family could gather and be together.” Dark hardwood floors and a double pedestal table anchor the space, while Namibian Sky marble counters and off-white cabinets have a calming presence. The range and vent hood are substantial yet elegant.

A beverage station with storage for cookbooks is housed neatly in a nook next to the fridge.

he Thassos marble backsplash is installed in a herringbone pattern, while stone shelves above the sink are perfect for displaying silver and dishes.

The principal bedroom is restful in soft hues. A nook between the built-ins fits a tailored settee.

In the library, toile wallpaper complements the traditional millwork, built-ins and original stained glass window.

The blue-green on the principal ensuite walls evokes a waterside mood.

The tub in the ensuite is a favourite feature. “It’s a full soaker,” says Annabelle. “My husband loves it, too.”

The family room is open to the kitchen; a symmetrical furniture arrangement and romantic art are visually striking. The rattan chairs are from Ikea. “One thing I love about Annabelle is that she is absolutely not a snob,” says Kate. “It doesn’t matter where something is from; it matters that it works well for the space.”

French doors open to the leafy backyard.

Annabelle in the tranquil backyard designed by landscape architect Ron Holbrook. The coffee table does double duty as a fire table when the cover comes off.

My mum and dad passed down their love of British design to me,” says Annabelle. “They often go to London and love the work of U.K. designers like John Stefanidis.” Kate’s experience has been similar. “Both of our mothers gave us a love of design and fabrics, so there’s a sentimental element to some of the things we choose,” she says. “If we can find a beautiful chintz or a polished cotton, we get really excited about it. Some of these things might sound passé, but we look for a way to make them timeless.” Certainly, dining by candlelight in a gorgeous room is an experience that never gets old.

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