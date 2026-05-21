Tour A Renovated Toronto Victorian Designed By Kate Stuart for Her Style-savvy Client

When Annabelle Fell throws a dinner party, her dining room glows — literally. The walls are lined with a gilded wallpaper by Lee Jofa, and its sheen catches the light of her many flickering candles. In cooler weather, the shimmer of a crackling blaze, unfailingly lit in the fireplace, is reflected in the mirrored wall backing the adjacent bar area. “There’s something so cosy about dinner by the fire,” says Annabelle.

Beyond the dining room, the rest of the house evokes a similarly rich romanticism. A Murano glass chandelier floats above the table in the eat-in kitchen. French doors lead from the family room out to the secluded backyard designed by landscape architect Ron Holbrook. Even one of the more utilitarian spaces — the second-floor library — is adorned with intricate toile wallpaper and a stained glass window, like something from a 19th-century novel.

The process began in 2015, when Annabelle and her husband, Scott McEvoy, a lawyer, purchased the property. The couple planned to renovate from the outset. They liked some of the architectural details, including the three original fireplaces, 11-foot-high main floor ceilings and turret, and they appreciated that, with four bedrooms, there was space for Scott’s three children. “The house had a really good feeling,” says Annabelle. “It had a soul, which you can’t buy.” But all of the electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems needed updating, and a 1980s renovation had created a layout that didn’t really work for their lifestyle. “Oddly, you could only get to the kitchen through the dining room, and there was a little family room off the kitchen that was too tiny to use,” she adds.

The home, a 4,500-square-foot, turret-topped brick house in Toronto’s Rosedale neighbourhood, dates back to the 1890s. Most of the decorating, however, has been carefully curated over the past decade by Annabelle, who’s a social worker, and her longtime friend and designer Kate Stuart of TOM Design Collective. “Neither of us likes to finish a room and move on,” says Kate. “We like to circle back, change things and revisit. It takes time, but it makes rooms feel more layered, more collected.”