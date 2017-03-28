15 Dining Rooms Your Dinner Guests Will Never Want To Leave
Whether it’s a party of 10 or dinner for two, the best dining rooms make guests want to linger a little longer. With standout features like soaring ceilings and bold artwork, to quirky details like fun floral wallpaper or chevron-patterned floors, each of these dining rooms is warm and inviting in its own way.
In this streamlined dining room, vases and bowls in simple shapes add sculpture without overwhelming the space — making them perfect for those who love minimalist design.
Designer James McIntyre was sure to incorporate the homeowner’s love of fashion into this space. James used gold accents to complement the room’s classic black and white palette, and upholstered chairs with a graphic circle print.
Full-height windows give this cottage’s relaxed dining room the feeling of eating al fresco. Though the space stays bright well into the evening in the summer months, a Gothic-inspired chandelier casts a soft, intimate glow after sunset.
A blue floral-patterned wallpaper brings color and personality to this otherwise formal space. Bay leaf stems on the table are a fresh alternative to flowers.
A mirrored vintage-modern console is a standout feature in this dining room. Designers Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs chose to furnish the space with low profile pieces to give it a luxe, lounge-like feel.
In this dining room by designer Nam Dang-Mitchell, an Ellsworth Kelly poster and textural woven tray make a sophisticated, tailored vignette.
Actress Kim Catrall’s dining room has a rustic, understated elegance thanks to furniture in simple shapes and plenty of natural woods.
Tour this home on H&H TV.
In this chic Manhattan apartment, a three-tiered Fortuny ceiling fixture floats above the table and adds an element of whimsy to the dining room. When coupled with a sleek glass-topped table and gold-rimmed Regency chairs, the space has a polished, couture-like feel.
Artist Bobbie Burgers painted a large-scale floral piece to introduce color and texture in her own dining room. On the table, a vase filled with forsythia nods to the standout art.
This Caribbean dining room truly brings the outdoors in with pale coral stone walls and light porcelain slab floors. Vibrant blue chairs add a punch of tropical color.
The owners of this home chose upholstered stick chairs for their warmth and softness — and ability to keep dinner guests comfortable well after the last course. A deep blue sisal rug grounds the space and complements the design’s earthy tones.
Designers Michelle Lloyd and Christine Ralphs didn’t want this dining room to feel too decorated, given its laid-back location in Muskoka. To create a space that felt breezy and inviting, they opted for relaxed furniture pieces, including a trio of wicker pendant lights and a black settee.
The chevron-patterned floor and lavish gold light fixture steal the show in this glamorous dining room by designer Steven Shadowitz.
A black wicker pendant and bamboo peacock chair create a striking focal point and add drama to this small-space dining room.
No dining room would be complete without delicious food and wonderful company. In architect Jenny Francis’s space, two pendant lights hover over a long harvest table, shining a spotlight on the meal below.
Missy LeCroy Orr