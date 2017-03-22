Inside Ellen Degeneres’s $45M Tuscan-Inspired Villa

Ellen Degeneres just listed her California mansion, and it’s even more stunning than we thought it would be. Perched on the crest of the Santa Barbara hills, this elegant stone villa was designed in the 1930s by architect Wallace Frost and pervades the pure pastoral ambience of the Tuscan countryside.

Since purchasing the property back in 2012 for $26.5 million, Ellen and wife Portia de Rossi bought two adjacent properties to create a 16.88-acre estate, and have completely modernized the house with a sunken tennis court, pool, and an indoor-outdoor entertaining pavilion.

