Inside Ellen Degeneres’s $45M Tuscan-Inspired Villa
Ellen Degeneres just listed her California mansion, and it’s even more stunning than we thought it would be. Perched on the crest of the Santa Barbara hills, this elegant stone villa was designed in the 1930s by architect Wallace Frost and pervades the pure pastoral ambience of the Tuscan countryside.
Since purchasing the property back in 2012 for $26.5 million, Ellen and wife Portia de Rossi bought two adjacent properties to create a 16.88-acre estate, and have completely modernized the house with a sunken tennis court, pool, and an indoor-outdoor entertaining pavilion.
Click through to see the six-bedroom, six-bathroom fairytale home!
If the façade looks familiar, it’s because the 10,500-square-foot house — known as “The Villa” — was actually featured in Ellen’s 2015 book Home.
Gentle light, rugged stone and wood, and a reverence for the natural surroundings are prevalent throughout the space.
A resort-like outdoor living area is surrounded by a manicured garden.
Inside, classical-meets-modern with exposed stone walls, wooden beams and minimal decor.
The living room comes complete with a library, fireplace and 18th century Italian floor tiles.
Stone flooring in the media room adds a storybook charm one can only dream of having in a home, while a skylight brings in extra natural light.
While kept simple in design, the architectural detail in this formal dining room is a statement on its own.
The most modern looking room in this home is the kitchen, where rustic exposed ceiling beams and vintage light fixtures add that old-world charm.
This breakfast nook adds a more open feel to the kitchen while an arched doorway leads you outdoors.
The black tufted leather sofa gives this neutral space a graphic punch.
This perfect reading nook comes with a view!
Evidently, simplicity has the most impact in this home — especially in the spacious master bedroom where the surrounding stone walls are the main attraction.
Can you believe this is a bathroom? The character is exquisite, and there’s a fireplace!
Another one of the six bedrooms offers access to the outdoors, a common theme throughout the house.
This one even comes with a skylight and angled ceiling.
This gracious room functions as another lovely reading nook.
With expansive windows and doors, indoor-outdoor living is made easy.
And of course, a sun room with views of the pool and garden is a must.
We wouldn’t mind relaxing here from time to time.
A sandstone-framed lap pool overlooks the ocean.
One of the additions that was added to the property is an indoor-outdoor entertaining pavilion.
Known as the “Jordan Hall,” this extra area has a large living space with a fireplace, bar, and pool table.
An asymmetrical bar appears to be floating, making quite the conversation starter.
The pavilion also has its own outdoor lounge.
For al fresco dining, there’s an extra kitchen for prep.
A covered outdoor formal dining area comes complete with a fireplace and pizza oven.
There’s also a dreamy indoor-outdoor bathroom.
A private area allows you to bathe outdoors while still maintaining privacy.
Eucalyptus and mature olive trees dot the landscape of this property.
A sunken tennis court is hidden away on the other side of the garden.
