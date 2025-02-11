Decorating & Design
Inside Four Eclectic Apartments Where Color And Pattern Reign Supreme
Author: Talia Hart
Published on February 11, 2025
If your decorating style leans toward “more is more,” you’ll love knowing that one of
Pinterest’s top decorating trends for 2025 is all about maximalism. With trending search terms like “eclectic apartment” and “vintage maximalism,” it’s clear that homeowners are embracing bold colors, rich patterns, and layers of personality in their spaces. Designers like Cynthia Ferguson and Cori Halpern have even made this vibrant, bold style an essential part of their design ethos.
Scroll down for 3+ eclectic apartments that will inspire your maximalist side.
1. An Adventurous Condo For A Downsizer
When homeowner Rayner Conway decided to downsize from a 3,400-square-foot house to a condo that was half the size in Toronto’s Forest Hill neighborhood, she knew she needed the right visionary to make her daring design dreams a reality. “My design vision was to create a home that reflected my personality, with a principal retreat where I could feel calm and happy.”
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
Enter maximalist designer Cynthia Ferguson, who was ready to go all-in with a gutsy mood board tailored to her client’s new home. Using color and pattern throughout gives the home an exuberant, larger-than-life personality. “I wanted a bold color in the dining room, and Cynthia convinced me that this was the right one,” says Rayner.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
In the principal bedroom, cheerful yellow and pale blue create an inviting atmosphere. “I feel like it hugs me the moment I walk in the door,” says Rayner.
The home office keeps the homeowner feeling inspired at all times. “If we became shy about making a statement, only choosing a couple of areas to go all out, the rest of the condo would feel forgotten,” says Cynthia.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
A hot pink vanity complements the guest bathroom’s black and white color scheme.
See the rest of this bold,
eclectic apartment here.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
2. A Vibrant Condo For A Vibrant Couple
For their condo design, this Toronto couple wanted something that would nod to their fun side — Amelia (
right) moonlights as a burlesque dancer. Facebook recommendations led them to maximalist designer. “Cori seemed like a colorful person and had a colorful space we could relate to,” says Robin ( pictured left).
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
Cori custom designed most of the furniture with curved shapes and colors that nod to a mid-century modern aesthetic.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
“The drapery fabric was where we injected movement into the space, and we needed a lot of it,” says Cori. “The Pindler fabric we ended up with looks a little like Japanese tattoo art; we all loved it,” says Cori.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
The black and white Queen of Spain drapery fabric provides contrast in Robin’s office without competing with the wall mural.
For the full tour of this colorful,
eclectic condo, watch here.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
3. A Global-Inspired Apartment with Custom Furniture, Color And Kenyan Flavor
Born in Kenya, advertising professional Seema Shah (
pictured left with designer Jodie Rosen) emigrated from the U.K. to Canada more than a decade ago and wanted her new place to reflect her cultural heritage. “I had so many ideas in my head,” says Seema. “If it was up to me, one room would look coastal, one Indian, one mid-century modern — it was very disjointed. Jodie brought cohesiveness.”
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Jodie Rosen
“I grew up with handmade furniture, where you have control over material, color and texture,” says Seema. “Custom pieces don’t need to be expensive, and they make my home feel elevated.” The cheeky ocelot-print rug grounds the space.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Jodie Rosen
The glamorous kitchen makes an instant statement. “Seema loves to entertain, and the peninsula between the kitchen and the living area provides enough space to seat everybody during a party,” says Jodie. “She wanted to be playful and have fun — and she wasn’t afraid of color.”
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Jodie Rosen
A secret cabinet camouflaged by punchy palm-print wallpaper in the guest bathroom houses Seema’s collection of luxe cosmetics. Brass elephant, giraffe and zebra wall hooks remind her of her homeland. “I was going for modern yet cozy, while still bringing the aesthetic of my heritage,” she says.
Watch the full tour of this
bold condo here.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Jodie Rosen
4. A Cool Loft That Sings With Color And Pattern
Vivid colors and saturated patterns reflect homeowner Jasmeet K. Wahid’s South Asian roots in her 1,000-square-foot Vancouver loft. “I love the bold, unique and eccentric, and I believe it can be done in an elegant manner,” says Jasmeet, who worked with
Studio Roslyn to redesign her home.
Photographer: Lauren D. Zbarsky
Source: House & Home
Designer: Kate Snyder & Jessica MacDonald
The team capitalized on the 12-foot-high ceilings and designed a cool, color-blocking scheme. “I wanted a warm, luxurious home with bold colors, and a library wall,” says Seema.
Photographer: Lauren D. Zbarsky
Source: House & Home
Designer: Kate Snyder & Jessica MacDonald
A custom dining and work nook includes a moss-colored vinyl and cherrywood-veneer banquette, cool art, and color-blocked walls.
Photographer: Lauren D. Zbarsky
Source: House & Home
Designer: Kate Snyder & Jessica MacDonald
The kitchen island’s two-tier counters were inspired by the dramatic stone often used in Milanese hotel lobbies. The Green Verde Alpi marble and cream Avatar granite bring a jolt of color and pattern. Fun, upholstered stools add to the playful vibe.
See more of this
colorful Vancouver loft here.
Photographer: Lauren D. Zbarsky
Source: House & Home
Designer: Kate Snyder & Jessica MacDonald