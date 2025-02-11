Inside Four Eclectic Apartments Where Color And Pattern Reign Supreme

If your decorating style leans toward “more is more,” you’ll love knowing that one of Pinterest’s top decorating trends for 2025 is all about maximalism. With trending search terms like “eclectic apartment” and “vintage maximalism,” it’s clear that homeowners are embracing bold colors, rich patterns, and layers of personality in their spaces. Designers like Cynthia Ferguson and Cori Halpern have even made this vibrant, bold style an essential part of their design ethos.

Scroll down for 3+ eclectic apartments that will inspire your maximalist side.