Before & After: A Dysfunctional Kitchen Is Redesigned With Warm Transitional Style

Designer Karin Kolb had three main goals when tackling this Toronto kitchen: increased functionality, ample storage and timeless style. The 180-square-foot kitchen hadn’t been touched by the previous owners since the 2000s, so her clients, two retired lawyers, were ready for the long overdue renovation.

Along with associate designer Caroline Mason, Karin worked to update the kitchen and breakfast area with new cabinets, hits of wood and an overall warmer feel. “My clients were a dream to work with,” says Karin. “They were very detail-oriented, but always trusting and gracious.”

Scroll down for a look inside this transitional kitchen makeover!