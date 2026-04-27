Decorating & Design
The Healthy Home: Eco-conscious Options for Kitchens and Dining Rooms
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on April 27, 2026
Creating a more sustainable home doesn’t have to be all or nothing. From bigger upgrades like new appliances to smaller, everyday swaps, there are plenty of ways to live more
eco-consciously at home, one room at a time.
Start in the kitchen and dining room with these eco-friendly finds.
Gather Round
Add a touch of history to your dining room with Structube’s Mistra Recycled Timber dining table, made from hardwood salvaged from decadesold buildings. Every plank is thoughtfully selected, making each table’s wood grain unique.
Photographer: Courtesy of Structube
Products:
In Natural. $1,299.
Structube
Do Your Dishes
North Vancouver, B.C.’s Nellie’s makes biodegradable, plant-based cleaning products packaged in recyclable materials. The brand’s Dish Butter, a zero-waste alternative to liquid dish soap, is a top seller: just rub a dish brush or cloth on the semisolid soap and start scrubbing. The concentrated formula lasts as long as three bottles of leading liquid dish soap.
Photographer: Iulia Agnew
Products:
In White. $25.
Nellie's
Cool Factor
Say goodbye to smudges and fingerprints — Bosch’s 100 Series Freestanding Bottom Freezer refrigerator boasts new anti-fingerprint stainless steel to keep the exterior spotless. Other standout features include an AirFresh filter that absorbs odours for the appliance’s lifetime, a two-tier, LED-lit freezer drawer and an Energy Star certification, ensuring year-round energy and cost savings.
Photographer: Courtesy of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, North America
Sweet Seat
The modern Alfi stool by Emeco is crafted from leftover plastic salvaged from factory floors and discarded wood and sawdust from lumberyards. Customize yours with one of six seat colourways, two ash base options and a high or low back. Stools come in counter or bar height.
Photographer: Courtesy of Emeco
Products:
From $995 each.
Hut K
Your Next Read
British baker, gardener and author Nancy Birtwhistle shares her tips for a sparkling, eco-friendly home in Clean Magic. The all-natural solutions — including her famed “Pure Magic,” a bleach alternative made from citric acid, boiled water, eco dish soap and essential oils — have earned her a devoted following of millions.
Source: Design by Siobhan Hooper, Bluebird Art Department/Illustration by Charlotte Day
Products:
One Boat, Pan Macmillan, 2026, $36.
Indigo