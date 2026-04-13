Decorating & Design
A Small Kitchen Gets a Cool Counter Upgrade
Published on April 13, 2026
Presented by:
The duo behind Studio Alter, Kate Dubois and Xenia Rose, playfully dubbed this project “Counter Offer”. The homeowners were desperate for more counter space in their small kitchen for food prep, cooking and overall gatherings. The designers replaced the original island with a larger peninsula and topped it off with the beautiful
Caesarstone porcelain in . Mirabel
Designers Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois are the creative forces behind Ottawa’s
Studio Alter. Their work is guided by the individuality of each project, resulting in spaces that are layered, personal and intentional. They see each project as an opportunity to create something new, while thoughtfully balancing contemporary sensibilities with their love of colour and the unexpected.
The kitchen’s new peninsula in
Caesarstone’s porcelain grounds the space, offering generous storage, an expanded prep area and comfortable seating. What’s even better is that Caesarstone porcelain is durable, easy to maintain and heat- scratch- and stain-resistant, offering long-lasting style for this busy family. A vibrant patterned wallpaper brings a playful dose of personality. Mirabel
The designers chose
porcelain for the counters and backsplash. “With its natural, stone-like depth and exceptional durability, it anchors the space beautifully while standing up to everyday family life,” says Kate and Xenia. “It really was the perfect foundation for this design, and the knowledgeable Caesarstone team was instrumental in bringing our vision to life.” Mirabel
The kitchen pairs handmade earthy-green tiles with warm oak cabinets. The creamy porcelain countertops have the natural look of marble, featuring wide charcoal and grey veins mixed with a washed clay, creating a layered and visually interesting palette.
The full-depth pantry hides a structural element from a previous addition, which meant it had to stay. The solution? The cabinet panel was extended further into the space while also aligning with the edge of the peninsula — which just so happens to be the perfect spot to display artwork.
Both Kate and Xenia often turn to
Caesarstone for their projects. “We love that Caesarstone continues to develop beautiful new surfaces that get us excited. And, thanks to the brand’s wonderful local reps, we know that our projects are always supported and executed with care.”
See more Caesarstone porcelain
HERE.
Photographer: Amanda Thirkill (Xenia and Kate's portrait); Jordann Brown (kitchen)