A Small Kitchen Gets a Cool Counter Upgrade

The full-depth pantry hides a structural element from a previous addition, which meant it had to stay. The solution? The cabinet panel was extended further into the space while also aligning with the edge of the peninsula — which just so happens to be the perfect spot to display artwork.

Both Kate and Xenia often turn to Caesarstone for their projects. “We love that Caesarstone continues to develop beautiful new surfaces that get us excited. And, thanks to the brand’s wonderful local reps, we know that our projects are always supported and executed with care.”

See more Caesarstone porcelain HERE.