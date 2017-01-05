15 Ways To Energize Your Home With Black And White Tile

Graphic and eye-catching, black and white tile is a designer favorite for a reason. These high-contrast patterns are foolproof ways to energize a room, whether you go for a statement backsplash or bold floor. Plus, they’re neutral enough to suit any existing color scheme. So if all-white and natural stone tile are feeling a little too safe for your taste, why not take the plunge? Here are 15 spaces that prove you won’t regret embracing the drama of black and white.
“I’m not afraid to push the envelope with design,” says H&H design editor Kai Ethier. In this family bathroom, she selected a hip 3-D effect floor tile, offsetting it with a clean marble vanity and white millwork.
Small spaces don’t have to be afterthoughts. “We gave this tiny utility space its own graphic hit,” says designer Nam Dang-Mitchell of this walk-in pantry, where cool diamond-patterned cement tiles up the style quotient.
Photographer:
Colin Way
Source:
House & Home March 2016
Products:
Tile, Icon Stone & Tile; door, First Impressions Metal Works.
Designer:
Nam Dang-Mitchell
A geometric backsplash turns retailer Carlo Colacci’s kitchen into a destination, echoing the high-contrast pairing of a black stove and white quartzite counters.
The team at Sarah Richardson Design updated this foyer by laying out a striking diamond pattern underfoot. Marble 12″-square tiles were cut into triangles to create this effect (note that a good tile-setter is needed to install custom patterns like this).
Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home February 2013
Products:
Tile, Saltillo Imports; umbrella stand, Jong Young Food & Flower Market; stool, Hollace Cluny; wall color, Cotton (SR15), door color, Snowfall (SR29), Para Paints.
Designer:
Sarah Richardson Design
For a simpler take on the high-contrast look, follow artist Michael Soltis’s lead and install black tile with clean white grout.
Photographer:
Tracey Ayton
Source:
House & Home May 2016
Products:
Tile, Merola Tile; sinks, Acri-Tec; vanity, AyA Kitchens and Baths; pendants, RH Restoration Hardware; tub, Mirolin.
Designer:
Michael Soltis
A fun patterned floor is perfectly suited to this laid-back dining area designed by Tommy Smythe. Have we convinced you yet?
Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home January 2012
Products:
Chairs, Design Within Reach; cabinets, Bellini Custom Cabinetry.
