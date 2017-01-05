15 Ways To Energize Your Home With Black And White Tile

Graphic and eye-catching, black and white tile is a designer favorite for a reason. These high-contrast patterns are foolproof ways to energize a room, whether you go for a statement backsplash or bold floor. Plus, they’re neutral enough to suit any existing color scheme. So if all-white and natural stone tile are feeling a little too safe for your taste, why not take the plunge? Here are 15 spaces that prove you won’t regret embracing the drama of black and white.

Designer Andrea Armstrong clad this kitchen’s walls in a small-scale, exotic tile for a dose of wow-factor. “The tiles are the showstoppers in here for sure,” she says.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home January 2016
Products:
Tile, Saltillo Imports; cabinetry, Catfish Design Build; hardware, Antique Door & Hardware; sconces, RH Restoration Hardware; rose-gold vase, West Elm; porcelain animals, Elte; pitcher, Indigo; antique silver vase, Aero Studios.
Designer:
Andrea Armstrong

“I’m not afraid to push the envelope with design,” says H&H design editor Kai Ethier. In this family bathroom, she selected a hip 3-D effect floor tile, offsetting it with a clean marble vanity and white millwork.

Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox
Source:
House & Home June 2016
Products:
Floor tile, Ciot; wallpaper, Hornbeam (BP 5007), Farrow & Ball; wallpaper installation, Katie’s Wallpaper Installation & Design; sinks, faucets, American Standard.
Designer:
Kai Ethier

Small spaces don’t have to be afterthoughts. “We gave this tiny utility space its own graphic hit,” says designer Nam Dang-Mitchell of this walk-in pantry, where cool diamond-patterned cement tiles up the style quotient.

Photographer:
Colin Way
Source:
House & Home March 2016
Products:
Tile, Icon Stone & Tile; door, First Impressions Metal Works.
Designer:
Nam Dang-Mitchell

A geometric backsplash turns retailer Carlo Colacci’s kitchen into a destination, echoing the high-contrast pairing of a black stove and white quartzite counters.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home February 2015
Products:
Cabinetry, Perola Kitchens & Interiors; Smeg appliances, Drake General Store; quartzite counter, Crystal Tile & Marble.
Designer:
Carlo Colacci

A black and white patterned floor adds just the right amount of energy to H&H alum Cameron MacNeil’s otherwise subdued principal bath.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home June 2016
Products:
Tile, Mettro Source; pulls, Upper Canada Specialty Hardware; sconces, Lamp Cage; towels, soap, dish, Ginger’s; artwork by Steven Stowell; wall colour, Grey Owl (OC-52), Benjamin Moore.
Designer:
Cameron MacNeil

Chevron-patterned ceramic floors are an undeniably daring choice, but look right at home in Linda Segal and Irwin Zelniker’s lavish dining room.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home November 2015
Products:
Tile, Ciot; light, Celadon; chairs, Galerie M table, René Rollin.
Designer:
Linda Segal

A handsome black and white backsplash marries well with the rich architectural detail of TV exec Alix Jaffe’s California kitchen.

Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home October 2014
Products:
Tile, Exquisite Surfaces; light fixtures, Circa Lighting; seating, Lee Industries; vase (on island), Flowers in Beverly Hills.
Designer:
William H. Harrison; Jackie Terrell

Glossy checkerboard floors get a contemporary update in this kitchen by designers Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal thanks to on-trend gold hardware and lighting.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home June 2016
Products:
Light fixtures, Celadon; ginger jars, Boutique Marie Dumas; tray, Mecox.
Designer:
Les Ensembliers

A subtle border of black tile adds pretty detail to this high-contrast bathroom by Toronto designer Connie Braemer.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home October 2007
Products:
Towel stand, towels, Ginger’s.
Designer:
Connie Braemer

If drama is your aim, consider crossing over to the dark side. This Montreal kitchen’s dark floors are a gorgeous choice.

Photographer:
Monic Richard
Source:
House & Home October 2013
Products:
Range, Bertazzoni; kitchenware, Beige.
Designer:
Luc Beauvais

Designer James Davie enlivened this traditional, grey-based bathroom with a rich burgundy door and statement floor.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home March 2015
Products:
Tile, Marble Trend; shower hardware, Waterworks.
Designer:
James Davie

This slightly muddier pattern adds visual interest to this busy family kitchen, and will stand up to wear from kids, dogs and party guests.

Photographer:
Brandon Titaro
Source:
House & Home October 2016
Products:
Tile by Porcelanosa, Factory Tile Depot; cabinet, dining chairs, RH Restoration Hardware; rug, Ecarpetgallery; vase, CB2.
Designer:
Reiko Caron

The team at Sarah Richardson Design updated this foyer by laying out a striking diamond pattern underfoot. Marble 12″-square tiles were cut into triangles to create this effect (note that a good tile-setter is needed to install custom patterns like this).

Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home February 2013
Products:
Tile, Saltillo Imports; umbrella stand, Jong Young Food & Flower Market; stool, Hollace Cluny; wall color, Cotton (SR15), door color, Snowfall (SR29), Para Paints.
Designer:
Sarah Richardson Design

For a simpler take on the high-contrast look, follow artist Michael Soltis’s lead and install black tile with clean white grout.

Photographer:
Tracey Ayton
Source:
House & Home May 2016
Products:
Tile, Merola Tile; sinks, Acri-Tec; vanity, AyA Kitchens and Baths; pendants, RH Restoration Hardware; tub, Mirolin.
Designer:
Michael Soltis

A fun patterned floor is perfectly suited to this laid-back dining area designed by Tommy Smythe. Have we convinced you yet?

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home January 2012
Products:
Chairs, Design Within Reach; cabinets, Bellini Custom Cabinetry.
Designer:
Tommy Smythe and Jenny Dames
Author:
Reiko Milley
Tags:

