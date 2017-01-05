15 Ways To Energize Your Home With Black And White Tile

Graphic and eye-catching, black and white tile is a designer favorite for a reason. These high-contrast patterns are foolproof ways to energize a room, whether you go for a statement backsplash or bold floor. Plus, they’re neutral enough to suit any existing color scheme. So if all-white and natural stone tile are feeling a little too safe for your taste, why not take the plunge? Here are 15 spaces that prove you won’t regret embracing the drama of black and white.