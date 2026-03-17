What Makes A Kitchen Feel English-Inspired?

A little flounce, plenty of vintage charm and layers of patina give English-inspired kitchens a quiet charm that never goes out of style. Rooted in tradition, English kitchens favour natural materials and rooms that feel collected over time rather than perfectly matched. Today’s interpretations often blend modern millwork with heritage details — think Aga-style cookers, exposed beams and vintage lighting — to create a space that feels both fresh and steeped in character. Soft, decorative touches like café curtains, pleated shades or skirted cabinets bring a bit of whimsy, while aged brass hardware and furniture-like cabinets or islands reinforce the collected look. Keep scrolling for the all ways these designers have mastered the classic English kitchen.

Classic Cookers “The house started with the Aga cooker; I designed the whole kitchen around it,” says designer Fay Martel. “Once it arrived, it was love at first sight.” This Quebec kitchen — a convincing Brit stand-in — features a creamy Aga cooker and a curved plaster vent hood that nod to the past. Photographer: Photographie Intérieure Co. Designer: Fay Martel Natural Materials In the same kitchen, white oak flooring, islands and window frames help create a heritage vibe. To make the kitchen look like it’s set in an old farmhouse, the white oak elements were finished in different stains and a stone veneer was applied to the back wall. Photographer: Photographie Intérieure Co. Designer: Fay Martel Vintage Aesthetic Homeowner and designer Elizabeth Macfarlane’s London kitchen is a masterclass in classic English design. “I didn’t want the space to feel kitchen-y; I wanted a feeling of grandeur,” she says. Victorian plaster cornicing trims the top of the room, the ceiling fixture is accented by an ornate medallion and decorative accents including an antique oil painting over the sink contribute to the elegant look. When she couldn’t find a suitable new light fixture, she commissioned a skirted brass pendant inspired by Edwardian lighting. It hangs like a halo over the dairy table from deVOL Kitchens. Muddy pink, Shaker-style cabinets are accented with Arabescato marble, Perrin & Rowe faucets and creamy tile. Photographer: Astrid Templier Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane A Furniture-like Feel Beyond the farmhouse work table, another hallmark of the English kitchen is cabinetry that doesn’t always run to the ceiling. Unlike much of today’s built-in millwork, cupboards often stand on their own like a dresser or hutch, creating a more furniture-like feel. The space above lets details such as intricate ceiling moulding shine, while reinforcing the relaxed, collected look these kitchens are known for. Photographer: Astrid Templier Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane Skirted Cabinets The same kitchen’s dusty pink and chocolate brown palette originated with a piece of vintage fabric designer Elizabeth Macfarlane found in a Paris flea market and used for the undercounter curtain in the pantry. Photographer: Astrid Templier Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane Layered Lighting “I took inspiration from English country kitchens, so the knobs, handles and latches were all sourced from the U.K., and we chose lighting with a vintage vibe,” says designer Sonya Kinkade of this farmhouse-style kitchen. Schoolhouse pendants above the island nod to the classic look, while a wall sconce and pendant over the sink play up the kitchen’s vintage charm. Photographer: Sonya Kinkade Designer: Justin Van Leeuwen Finishes & Fixtures with Soul Unlacquered brass and oil-rubbed bronze bring depth and warmth to English-inspired kitchens, developing a living patina over time. Designer Ashley Montgomery sings the praises of beautiful fixtures like this bridge faucet by Perrin & Rowe. “I feel like I use this in every single project — it’s like the jewelry of the kitchen,” she says. Brass knobs, pulls and accents add another layer of shine, acting as the finishing jewelry of the space. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Ashley Montgomery Dishes on Display Open dish storage is a hallmark of English kitchens, where everyday pieces on display are often treated as part of the decorating. “We used glass-fronted upper cabinet doors to showcase Karen’s beautiful cookware,” says designer Montana Burnett. A custom white oak plate rack reinforces the English cottage vibe. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Montana Burnett Exposed Ceiling Beams In the same kitchen, wood-clad beams add character. “The ceiling in the kitchen isn’t super high,” says Montana. “Instead of trying to fight that, we embraced it. The lower ceiling adds to the cosiness, like in an old English cottage.” Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Montana Burnett Whimsical Details Designer Orsi Panos’ home offers a modern interpretation of the classic English kitchen. A bright painted island, navy cabinets and a whimsical mural give the space a fresh feel, while an antique sideboard and hanging copper pots nod to tradition. “It’s like a forest, but with lots of flowers and tropical plants,” says Orsi. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Orsi Panos