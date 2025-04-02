Give Your Home A Flirty Update For Spring With This One Thing

It doesn’t require a major overhaul to make furnishings look fresh this season: skirted furniture is a fun, easy fix. With a few metres of fabric, skirting is a budget solution that can cover furniture legs (that may have seen better days) and offers a whimsical way to close off open storage. DIYers can whip one up themselves on a sewing machine by following instructions from sites like Create/Enjoy, or by searching YouTube for tutorials (there are even box pleat instructions if you are feeling fancy). Not the DIY type? A café curtain and tension rod can work in a pinch, or you can outsource the sewing. Scroll down to get some major skirted furniture inspiration for your spring revamp.