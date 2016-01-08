Family-Friendly Spaces That Don’t Sacrifice Style

Over in the kitchen, homeowner Andrea Armstrong selected the polypropylene chairs and leather-look vinyl banquette in the breakfast nook for their modern lines and resilience to spilled food. Like all of the art in the house, the photographs of colourful fishing lures that hang above the banquette have personal significance. “My family is full of avid fishermen, so it seemed appropriate and fun,” Andrea says.

