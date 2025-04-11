Decorating & Design
6 Fun Floral Linens To Dress Your Bed With This Spring
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on April 11, 2025
Linens designed with vibrant
flowery patterns can bring new life to your bedroom. Step it up a notch this spring with any of the six floral bed linens below. From watercolour-inspired palettes, to vibrant rose patterns, there’s a bloom for everyone — and every room.
1) ROSARIUM
The vibrant rugosa rose pattern nods to designer Aino-Maija Metsola’s front garden.
Products:
In Pink by Marimekko. Queen duvet cover + two shams, $194.
Wayfair Canada
2) ELYSIAN BLOOM
This watercolour-inspired palette is dreamy and perfect for spring.
Products:
By The St. Pierre Home Fashion Collection. Queen duvet cover + two shams, $1,250.
David’s Fine Linens
3) OHA LAVENDER
The iris and lupine print on cotton is inspired by Kashmir’s Dal Lake region.
Products:
Queen duvet cover, approx. $494; standard sham, approx. $129.
John Robshaw
4) SHANGHAI
Designers Guild printed linen featuring painterly blooms with imperfect brushstrokes.
Products:
In Ecru. Queen duvet cover + two shams, $683.
Au Lit Fine Linens
5) LACEY
Playful cats are hidden amongst the florals on this cotton bedding.
Products:
Queen duvet cover in Sage, $188.
Anthropologie
; Standard shams in Moss, $98/pair.
Anthropologie
6) SUZANI FLOWER
Cotton bedding with a charming hand-blocked print in two different scales.
Products:
In Excalibur. Queen duvet cover, $395.
Kiska Textiles
; Queen sham, $92.
Kiska Textiles