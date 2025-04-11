Decorating & Design

6 Fun Floral Linens To Dress Your Bed With This Spring

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on April 11, 2025

Linens designed with vibrant flowery patterns can bring new life to your bedroom. Step it up a notch this spring with any of the six floral bed linens below. From watercolour-inspired palettes, to vibrant rose patterns, there’s a bloom for everyone — and every room.

floral bed linens

1) ROSARIUM

The vibrant rugosa rose pattern nods to designer Aino-Maija Metsola’s front garden.

Products: In Pink by Marimekko. Queen duvet cover + two shams, $194. Wayfair Canada
floral bed linens

2) ELYSIAN BLOOM

This watercolour-inspired palette is dreamy and perfect for spring.

Products: By The St. Pierre Home Fashion Collection. Queen duvet cover + two shams, $1,250. David’s Fine Linens
floral bed linens

3) OHA LAVENDER

The iris and lupine print on cotton is inspired by Kashmir’s Dal Lake region.

Products: Queen duvet cover, approx. $494; standard sham, approx. $129. John Robshaw
floral bed linens

4) SHANGHAI

Designers Guild printed linen featuring painterly blooms with imperfect brushstrokes.

Products: In Ecru. Queen duvet cover + two shams, $683. Au Lit Fine Linens
floral bed linens

5) LACEY

Playful cats are hidden amongst the florals on this cotton bedding.

Products: Queen duvet cover in Sage, $188. Anthropologie; Standard shams in Moss, $98/pair. Anthropologie
floral bed linens

6) SUZANI FLOWER

Cotton bedding with a charming hand-blocked print in two different scales.

Products: In Excalibur. Queen duvet cover, $395. Kiska Textiles; Queen sham, $92. Kiska Textiles
