Designer Lyndsay Jacobs’ Home Masters The Mix With Vintage Finds, Heirlooms And Original Art

If the walls (and furniture) in designer Lyndsay Jacobs’ home could talk, they’d speak volumes. “My dad’s a collector, so I grew up looking for things of a certain vintage or with a sense of history.” In fact, it was the home’s circa-1878 brick façade that first drew her City–style loft in the middle of Toronto.”

The interiors, however, weren’t as compelling. After purchasing the property with partner Frank Turzanski and moving in with their two rescue pups, Quinn and Brando, the designer began planning a full gut renovation. “The entry was crammed, the basement had low ceilings and there was an old addition on the back that you could push over with your pinkie finger,” she says with a laugh. Lyndsay’s vision involved shifting the staircase to the middle of the house, underpinning the basement and replacing the old addition with a new one that would bump out the kitchen. The 16-month-long project started at the end of 2021 and was complete by March 2023.

A trip to Greece set the tone for the 2,600-square-foot interiors, which have a Mediterranean feel, with walls painted in Swiss Coffee by Benjamin Moore, natural stone elements and a neutral palette of browns and reds. To align with the house’s heritage, Lyndsay installed 10-inch baseboards, restored the stained glass windows and chose raw and honed materials with a sense of age. “We wanted to honour the history of the house,” says Lyndsay. “I had my tile installer bang up the floor tile in the front entry so it didn’t look so new!”

For personality, Lyndsay filled rooms with tokens from her travels and original paintings and sculptural art pieces that nod to the places she’s visited. “The house is a real reflection of who we are,” says Lyndsay. “And the kitchen is one of my favourite places. In the morning, when the sunlight streams through the doors, you don’t even need to turn on the lights to have your coffee. It feels so serene.”

See inside Lyndsay Jacobs’ vintage, European-inspired home below.