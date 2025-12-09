Artist File
Diana Hamm’s Best Gift Ideas For Art Lovers
Author: Diana Hamm
Published on December 9, 2025
With the holidays fast approaching, I’ve been thinking about gifts for my loved ones. This year, I’ll be giving practical presents with an artful twist, whether it’s an item made in collaboration with an artist or simply a beautiful decorative accent that inspires delight. I love the idea of gifting pieces that can be used daily, and that will make someone smile.
Art Print
Opposite Wall is a Montreal studio that collaborates directly with local and international artists to create art prints. The collections celebrate contemporary design and creativity, offering high-quality, made-in-Canada art at an affordable price point.
Photographer: Courtesy of Opposite Wall
Products:
Squid Ink poster by Toffie Affichiste, from $18.
Opposite Wall
Charm Bracelet
Poppy Finch is a Vancouver jewelry brand that I’ve recently discovered. Its line of charm bracelets allows you to personalize each item for your loved one, creating a unique and beautiful piece of wearable art. My favourite charms are the Wabi Inscription charms — the pine tree would be a great reminder of Christmas!
Photographer: Courtesy of Poppy Finch
Products:
Cord Charm
bracelets
, from $50 each; Wabi Inscription
charms
, from $55 each. Poppy Finch
Jigsaw Puzzle
Kim Dorland, Canada’s most exciting landscape painter, has teamed up with Leogor on a line of wooden puzzles depicting his work. It’s truly a gift that keeps on giving: once the puzzle is complete, it can be framed and hung.
Photographer: Courtesy of Leogor
Products: Untitled (Thomson Canoe)
wood puzzle by Kim Dorland, approx. $42.
Leogor
Christmas Ornament
Indaba Home has an excellent selection of adorable mice ornaments that are charming, each with their own personality. They make a wonderful hostess gift during the holiday season and are also fun to collect.
Photographer: Courtesy of Indaba Home
Products:
Felted Mice ornament, from $15.
Indaba Home
Unique Vases and Bowls
Bonne Choice in Toronto is a haven for rare and collectible objects. These ceramics by Valérie Gutton are no exception. With their organic shapes and bold glazing techniques, each irresistible piece looks just as great holding flowers or fruit as it does as a stand-alone sculpture.
Photographer: Courtesy of Bonne Choice
Products:
Vases and bowls by Valérie Gutton, from $140 each. All at
Bonne Choice
Beautiful Napkins
There’s something so luxurious about using linen or cotton napkins. These ones are handpainted by Toronto artist Alyssa Goodman, elevating their status to art. Nostalgic and quite pretty, this napkin set is a good gift for anyone who loves art and entertaining.
Photographer: Courtesy of Alyssa Goodman Art
Products:
Lace-edge napkins, $120/set of 4.
Alyssa Goodman Art
Artful Watch
Add a fun pop of colour to your outfit with Swatch’s collection of watches produced for the Tate Gallery Collection. This one features Matisse’s
The Snail on the dial and strap, and makes a playful gift.
Photographer: Courtesy of Tate
Source: Henri Matisse The Snail 1953 artwork ©Succession Henri Matisse, DACS 2024
Products:
Matisse’s Snail watch, $130.
Swatch
Cool Slippers
Designed by Canadian fashion designer Calla Haynes, who is based in Paris, these slippers are made using upcycled vintage Berber rugs. The colour and texture make them incredibly special, and their one-of-a-kind nature will allow someone to feel like a walking work of art.
Photographer: Courtesy of The Lobby by Heaps Estrin
Products:
Niki Babouche slippers by Calla Haynes, $240.
The Lobby by Heaps Estrin
Frames and Art for your TV
If you’re uninspired by your TV or the screen saver art that came with it, there are now so many more options. Gift a custom frame or a bundle of artful images that will turn a TV into art when it’s not in use. TVGuard has great frames and Bruce & Walker Art Collective has many art bundles to explore.
Photographer: Courtesy of Etsy
Products:
32" Rustic Gold Bezel Customizable
TV frame
by TVGuard, $320; Textured Painting
TV art bundle
by Bruce & Walker Art Collective, from $11. Both through Etsy
Wood Figurine
Lagom Design Shop in Creemore, Ont., is a beautifully curated store that makes you feel both excited and at ease while browsing. This polar bear figurine was designed by Arne Tjomsland in 1955 in Norway, and yet it still feels so contemporary. What a lovely addition to a bookshelf, mantel or console.
Photographer: Courtesy of Lagom Design Shop
Products:
Isbjørn Polar Bear figurine in Natural, from $159.
Lagom Design Shop
Art Book
Featuring the sculptures of Haida artist 7IDANsuu James Hart,
A Monumental Practice is a stunning book where you’ll find hundreds of photographs of the artist’s work — an ideal gift for anyone who likes sculpture or has a particular interest in Haida visual traditions.
Photographer: Courtesy of Indigo
Products: A Monumental Practice
by 7IDANsuu James Hart, $60.
Indigo
Diana Hamm of WK ART is a Toronto art adviser. A graduate of Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London, U.K., Diana focuses on contemporary art and discovering emerging artists. She also advises private clients on acquisitions and collection building.
Photographer:
Adam Moco (Diana's portrait)