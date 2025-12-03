20+ Fun and Festive Holiday Ornaments To Shop (And Gift!) This Year

Gone are the days of boring ornaments and plain glass orbs: today, there’s an endless array of themed Christmas ornaments that cater to any interest! There’s glittery caviar tins and gingerbread houses for foodies, pickleball paddles and hockey sticks for sports fans, snow-dusted Brownstones and cosy cabins for decoristas — and more. Whether you’re searching for a decorative topper for a hostess gift or a pop of whimsy for your own tree, these fun Christmas ornaments will bring a hit of holiday cheer to your trees, wreaths, centrepieces, mantles and more!