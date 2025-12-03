Decorating & Design
20+ Fun and Festive Holiday Ornaments To Shop (And Gift!) This Year
Author: House & Home
Published on December 3, 2025
Gone are the days of boring ornaments and plain glass orbs: today, there’s an endless array of themed Christmas ornaments that cater to any interest! There’s glittery caviar tins and gingerbread houses for foodies, pickleball paddles and hockey sticks for sports fans, snow-dusted Brownstones and cosy cabins for decoristas — and more. Whether you’re searching for a decorative topper for a hostess gift or a pop of whimsy for your own tree, these fun Christmas ornaments will bring a hit of holiday cheer to your trees, wreaths, centrepieces, mantles and more!
A Brownstone Holiday
Adorned with outdoor lights, a festive wreath and glitter for a snow-dusted look, this charming brownstone makes a meaningful gift for any design enthusiast.
Sweet Sweaters
These felted, Fair Isle jumpers are hand-sewn and made of wool. Hung on a small steel hanger and available in two different colours, these Christmas sweater ornaments are a witty holiday addition for any tree — or gift!
$14 each,
Crate & Barrel
Cabin Christmas
Chalet culture is alive and well this holiday season. Gift this alpine ornament to any design lover with a penchant for A-frames and cosy vibes.
Paper-mache Presents
Who says presents have to be life-sized? These petite gift box ornaments are handmade, crafted from paper-mache and adorned with a velvet ribbon. Available in four colours with coordinating ribbons, these ornaments can be purchased individually or as a set.
$11 each,
Crackle & Teal
Majestic Mushrooms
Made of felt, wood and a sprinkle of sparkle, these puffy mushroom ornaments will add folkloric flair to any tree. Fun tip: gift one to a friend or family member and keep one for yourself to create a special holiday moment!
$18/set of 2,
Pi'lo
Champagne Cheers
Nothing marks a celebration like a crisp, sparkling glass of bubbly. Raise a toast to you and yours this holiday season, and don’t forget to tie this tiny trinket on your next gift bag of bubbly for a thoughtful touch.
$10 each,
Veronneau
Cheery Chocolate
This glam ornament features metallic pink chocolate in a gold wrapper — perfect for the friend or family member with a major sweet tooth. Time to unwrap some holiday cheer!
Recipe: Fruit and nut chocolate bark
$16,
Holt Renfrew
Classy Caviar
Caviar is a delicacy that often makes a special appearance at holiday parties. We love this ornament’s glitzy red tin and gold trim.
Oh, Canada!
Canada’s landscape is dotted with charming log
cabins from coast to coast. Celebrate the quintessential Canadian symbol with this petite ornament complete with a pitched roof and faux snow.
$10,
Jacaranda Tree
Merry Mouse
Mice ornaments are everywhere around the holidays. This one, dubbed “Festive Felix” dons a red sweater and carries a merry wreath — a perfect gift topper for kids and adults alike.
$15,
Wills & Prior
Santa Pup
Ideal for any pup lover, this dog ornament evokes the holiday season with its festive Santa hat, bell collar and plaid body.
$13,
Pottery Barn
Sardine Summer
Though the days of the “sardine summer” are behind us, we can’t help but feel like the trend that captivated designers and fashionistas alike is here to stay for the holidays.
$22,
Socco Living
Pearls and Popcorn
Calling all film fanatics! Made with pretty coloured beads and evoking an old-school popcorn carton, this trendy ornament is ideal for any movie buff.
$15,
Pottery Barn
Pass the Panettone
What’s better than a sweet, fluffy slice of traditional panettone on Christmas? A mini-sized panettone ornament studded with make-believe dried fruit and candied citrus.
Che bello!
Charming Chairlift
Handmade of wood and metal, this rustic chairlift ornament will charm any alpine enthusiast who loves to hit the slopes.
$16,
Modern Komfort
Going Green
This fun greenhouse ornament is the perfect gift for a friend with a green thumb. Cacti decorate the ornament’s exterior while the front door is adorned with a tiny wreath.
$26,
Socco Living
Say Cheese
Do you know someone who’s famous for their holiday cheese board? Celebrate their mastery with this faux wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano! This ornament makes an especially quirky addition to any tree, or a fun adornment to a hostess gift.
Recipe: Marinated goat cheese
Jumping for Java
Know someone who can’t function without their morning hit of java? This pour over coffee ornament is for them. Sip, sip, hooray!
$24,
Socco Living
Holy Cannoli
A
classic Sicilian pastry with a golden, deep-fried shell and typically filled with ricotta, this glass cannoli ornament is a sweet addition to any tree.
Cowgirl Christmas
The western revival trend has captivated the fashion and interior design industries this year. Add a little
yeehaw to your tree with this cowgirl boot ornament in shades of festive green and red.
$13,
Pottery Barn
Pickleball Party
This ornament is the perfect gift for the pickleball lover in your life. The sporty yellow and green paddle is decorated with a bit of sparkle to shimmer when placed on your tree.
Butter Up
We all know someone who bakes the best holiday treats. Gift them this charming glass butter ornament crafted to look like the real thing.
$20,
Wills & Prior
Nuts for Nutcrackers
Available in three colours — blue, pink and red — these festive fellas are a holiday decorating hallmark that will provide a fun, nostalgic vibe.
$10 each,
Jacaranda Tree
Gingerbread Gem
This metal gingerbread house ornament evokes a favourite holiday activity. Even if your days constructing cookie homes are behind you, this delightful ornament is sure to spark the same sense of cheer and delight.
$10,
Jacaranda Tree