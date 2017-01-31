See Gwen Stefani’s Fearless Style In Her L.A. Home!
After listing and then removing her home from the market last fall, Gwen Stefani has put her Beverly Hills estate back up for grabs for a cool $35 million.
The 12,000-square-foot mansion was purchased by Gwen and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale back in 2006 for $13.6 million, and features all the luxuries you could expect a successful singer to have. Along with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the property boasts a large outdoor dining, kitchen, and living area with a fireplace, an infinity pool, a lighted tennis court, a playground and even a chicken coop.
Situated on a ridge overlooking both Beverly Hills and Studio City, the property is verdant with perfectly manicured lawns and gardens.
A stately guarded gate entrance and a 250-foot private driveway leads up to the house’s main entrance.
In the foyer, black-and-white prints make a bold statement on the floors and walls.
The double-height living room features a floor-to-ceiling, black marble fireplace, in addition to stunning city and mountain views through a peaked window.
Behind the fireplace is a formal dining room with chairs in a similar shade to Pantone’s 2017 Color Of The Year.
Gwen has never been the type to shy away from color. In this sitting room, she boldly pairs hot pink with red, yet somehow makes it work.
Color-blocked couches make a graphic statement while abstract red and white drapes frame a large picture window.
The starkly modern, black-and-white striped kitchen exudes Gwen’s inner Harajuku girl style.
A diner-style breakfast booth is glammed up with a chandelier.
This outdoor living area is the hub for entertaining, complete with a marble fireplace and TV.
Black herringbone ceiling panels complement the monochromatic decor.
The grand master bedroom is bright and open with faux marble wallpaper and stunning outdoor views.
It also comes with an impressive fireplace, of course.
The master bath boasts a view-facing alcove for the giant soaking tub.
We wouldn’t mind taking a soak here from time to time. Just look at that view!
A dark walk-in closet with graphic flooring has tons of storage space.
There’s even a vanity to do your hair and makeup, which is essential for a performing artist. The quirky wall treatment here is hard not to notice!
A mirrored four-poster bed frame with tinted blocks adds a playful, yet regal, touch to the bedroom.
Even the gym is glammed up with black-and-white striped walls and geometric chandeliers.
Outside, an infinity pool overlooks the most stunning of views.
There’s even a marble bar perfect for pool parties!
Now we know how Gwen stays in such good shape — it must be from all the tennis she’s been playing.
Claudia De Angelis