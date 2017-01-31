See Gwen Stefani’s Fearless Style In Her L.A. Home!

After listing and then removing her home from the market last fall, Gwen Stefani has put her Beverly Hills estate back up for grabs for a cool $35 million.

The 12,000-square-foot mansion was purchased by Gwen and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale back in 2006 for $13.6 million, and features all the luxuries you could expect a successful singer to have. Along with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the property boasts a large outdoor dining, kitchen, and living area with a fireplace, an infinity pool, a lighted tennis court, a playground and even a chicken coop.

