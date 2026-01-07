Decorating & Design
IDS 2026: Join Us For House & Home Sunday On January 25th Starting At 11 AM
Published on January 7, 2026
Join us at
IDS 2026 for House & Home Sunday hosted by Lynda Reeves, with guests Brian Gluckstein, Colette van den Thillart, and H&H’s 2025 Designer of the Year, Tommy Smythe. Mark your calendars for January 25th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building. Join us for our annual design talks starting at 11 am!
Design Talks With Lynda Reeves
Join Lynda as she discusses what’s next in decorating and design with her special guests. We have a stellar line up! Scroll down to see who she’ll be interviewing.
11 AM: Serene & Timeless Rooms: Brian Gluckstein’s Best Style Tips
Known for his finely detailed, monochromatic interiors, Brian shares advice on how to achieve his look. Plus, Lynda and Brian share industry gossip and what travels and new projects Brian’s been up to.
1 PM: English Style Is Hot! Colette van den Thillart’s Lessons on Layering
Maximalism is the buzzword, as we veer away from spare, colourless rooms and embrace the colourful, sometimes clashing appeal of pattern and rich hues in our rooms. Colette is a master of this very British approach to decorating. Learn her tricks!
3 PM: Signature Style! Tommy Smythe, H&H’s 2025 Designer of the Year, Shares His Journey and Best Tips
Tommy’s impressive body of work earned him our highest design award. His rooms are so well loved by legions of H&H readers and viewers: learn the hallmarks of his style,and how this self-taught creative talent built TOM Design Collective here in Toronto.
