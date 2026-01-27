See Ikea’s Stunning IDS Show Kitchen

Lively wallpaper makes this prep area a picturesque but hardworking space loaded with storage. “In countries like Thailand and India, where I have lived before, it’s very common to have both a ‘wet’ kitchen and a ‘dry’ kitchen where you have open display and serveware,” notes EJ. “The wet kitchen is where foods are fried and flavoured with strong spices so the kitchen can get a bit messy and pungent.” A back kitchen is the ideal spot for a dishwasher, to insulate the sound when entertaining in the dining area.