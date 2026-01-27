Decorating & Design
See Ikea’s Stunning IDS Show Kitchen
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on January 27, 2026
If you attended the
2026 IDS show in Toronto, you probably experienced the buzz around Ikea’s striking terracotta kitchen. The 600-square-foot booth included a hidden back kitchen, a walk-in pantry for smart storage, and a dining area with a beverage station. The designer, EJ Middelhoven, Head of Home Furnishing & Retail Design, Ikea Canada, says “People want smart storage, clutter‑free countertops, and the kind of pantry they’ve always dreamed of. Our Sektion kitchen system delivers this through flexible, beautifully designed solutions that make everyday life easier – and keep great design affordable.” Scroll through to see this space.
Ikea’s EJ Middelhoven says the IDS show kitchen was designed to be inviting and show off the company’s new colours and textures. “We wanted to create a curate space with moody, dark tones,” he says. “We are known for a Scandinavian modern look with lots of white and primary colours. This colour palette is more brown for a warm, global feel.”
New Terrsj
ö fluted doors in a warm terracotta (debuting in April 2026) are paired with the Sektion kitchen case system. Walnut-look cabinetry (seen housing the ovens, in the beverage station and walk-in pantry) and a display niche, reflect the trend of contrasting cabinets for a sophisticated, custom look. A cluster of Solklint pendants ($40 each) are budget friendly yet glam.
We also saw the trend to layer intriguing textures. The fluted cabinet doors are paired with a tile backsplash (not available through Ikea) in a matching shade to play up the vertical lines and draw the eye up.
The
Stockholm 2025 dining table and chairs have softly rounded corners for an organic look with great flow that’s practical in a small space. “I love oval shaped tables: I find with rectangular tables you don’t get as much intimacy to interact with people over dinner,” says EJ. Dramatic Stockholm 2025 chandeliers create a glamorous, mid-century vibe and help define the area.
This bar/workstation contains two
Numrerad beverage fridges with Lockebo counters made from 80% recycled glass. Open shelving provides plenty of space for display.
Lively wallpaper makes this prep area a picturesque but hardworking space loaded with storage. “In countries like Thailand and India, where I have lived before, it’s very common to have both a ‘wet’ kitchen and a ‘dry’ kitchen where you have open display and serveware,” notes EJ. “The wet kitchen is where foods are fried and flavoured with strong spices so the kitchen can get a bit messy and pungent.” A back kitchen is the ideal spot for a dishwasher, to insulate the sound when entertaining in the dining area.
“Lack of counter space is the number one frustration for Canadians,” says EJ, of this sleek pantry located behind the dining space. “You can have the most beautiful kitchen on the outside but it should be made easier by solutions and purposeful areas. Everything needs to be easy to find and accessible. Having dedicated spaces for appliances and serveware will keep counters clutter free.”
Drawers can be outfitted with customizable storage solutions for linens and foodstuffs. “At Ikea, we believe that the kitchen should work for you and not the other way around. So the whole prepping and cooking process can be made easier when everything is right there where you need it.”
Photographer:
Courtesy Ikea Canada