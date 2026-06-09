See More Details From The 2026 Ikea Dream Kitchen Makeover In Our July/August Issue

In our July/August 2026 issue, we revealed the winners of the Ikea Dream Kitchen Makeover, Jennifer and Matthew Lee of Toronto. From over 400 entries all over Canada, their ’70s-style kitchen was crying out for a makeover. Led by the Lynda Reeves Design Studio team of Gillian Atkins, and intermediate designer Pooja Kalyanpur, and H&H Design Editor Stacy Begg, this kitchen underwent a major transformation including planning, delivery and installation of Ikea products over a four-month period.

Scroll down to see more details from this renovated Toronto kitchen, which was inspired by a classic painted English kitchen.