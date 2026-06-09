Before & After
See More Details From The 2026 Ikea Dream Kitchen Makeover In Our July/August Issue
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on June 9, 2026
In our July/August 2026 issue, we revealed the winners of the Ikea Dream Kitchen Makeover, Jennifer and Matthew Lee of Toronto. From over 400 entries all over Canada, their ’70s-style kitchen was crying out for a makeover. Led by the
Lynda Reeves Design Studio team of Gillian Atkins, and intermediate designer Pooja Kalyanpur, and H&H Design Editor Stacy Begg, this kitchen underwent a major transformation including planning, delivery and installation of Ikea products over a four-month period.
Scroll down to see more details from this
renovated Toronto kitchen, which was inspired by a classic painted English kitchen.
Sink Wall
Two Ikea
Bodbyn base cabinets are stacked one on top of each other and mounted directly on the counters, for a more custom look. “ Lockebo It’s a hardworking, classic looking Shaker cabinet,” says Gillian. She chose the glass-front doors to show off Jennifer’s dishware and opted for a panel-ready Fornaboda dishwasher . Warm natural materials, such as the woven pendant, bamboo blinds, jute runner and brass pot rail, inject personality.
DIY Floating Shelf
The floating shelf was cleverly crafted by sawing the
counter, making it only 8″ deep, for an unfitted look that injects warm wood tones into the white kitchen. The farmhouse sink is accented by a Möllekula pullout faucet with spray. Sallsjön Lockebo custom counters and backsplash give a clean look.
Navy Island
“My house was built in 1916, so I wanted to honour its heritage with a traditional English-style kitchen,” says homeowner Jennifer Lee. Jennifer wanted to introduce contrast to the kitchen, so she selected dark blue shaker cabinets from Ikea’s range of colour options.
Photographer: Pooja Kalyanpur
Vent Hood
This custom vent hood was so simple to construct. “We made a box around the vent insert, clad it in drywall and added trim,” says Gillian Atkins.
Photographer: Pooja Kalyanpur
Interior Drawers
“We added several interior drawers, which are excellent for sorting and storing smaller items like cutlery and household bags.” Utilizing interior drawers allows for exterior symmetry without the need for visible small drawers at the top. Ikea also offers custom-fit cutlery inserts and top-notch, motion-activated
interior lighting.
Panel-Ready Fridges
Gillian placed Ikea’s two new panel-ready
Superkall refrigerators side by side. “One fridge wasn’t big enough for a family of four, and panelling them makes them disappear into the wall of millwork, for a clean look” she says.
Peg Rail
Turn a dead area into charming storage. English kitchens are known for their humble charm, and practical, old school touches, like the
Hövolm oak pegrail for hanging aprons, or dog leashes and tote bags.
Island Overhang
The island was custom-designed through Ikea to include an overhang for seating. It has become a central gathering spot where the family enjoys most of their meals.
New Kitchen Opening
The wall and small door that previously separated the kitchen and dining room were removed, and replaced by nib walls so the cabinet sides remain hidden, while creating a new, much larger entry. “This change has transformed the main floor into a more open space, allowing light from the kitchen window to flood the entire level. The difference between the before and after due to this upgrade is night and day.”
Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox
Designer:
Designed and produced by Gillian Atkins and Pooja Kalyanpur, Lynda Reeves Design Studio/Styling by Stacy Begg