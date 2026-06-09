Kristine Moran’s Work Is An Ever-Evolving Exploration Of Colour, Movement And The Landscapes That Shape Her Life

Healing waters (2024). 72″ x 60″.

Kristine’s next chapter unfolded in Bordeaux, France, where a daily routine of walking through public gardens reshaped her approach to landscape. Immersed in her surroundings, she developed a series of luminous, abstract paintings grounded in both observation and invention. While moving through parks and gardens, she created rapid, almost automatic line drawings, then followed the sketches once back in her studio. Over time, she loosened ties to any single geographic reference, allowing each painting to emerge as an abstract expression of an idyllic space. This act of deconstructing and reimagining nature reflects her ongoing interest in what lies beneath the surface.

Since returning to Canada and settling in Owen Sound, Ont., Kristine has continued her in-motion practice, drawing as she walks along the shoreline and through local gardens, inspired by the shifting light and forms of the Canadian landscape. While Georgian Bay often serves as the source, these paintings still resist direct depiction. Familiar elements — pathways, trees, cliffs — are transformed and reassembled into new compositions that exist somewhere between memory, place and imagination.

Archways emerge as one of the few recurring, recognizable forms, symbolizing transition and passage. Kristine says the archway acts “as a portal to something greater yet ephemeral. This reflects my life and my work — a continuous pursuit of something just beyond reach, something not yet known.”