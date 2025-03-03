Inside Designers’ Own Bedroom Retreats

The wraparound channelled headboard pulls the space together and creates a cozy enclosure. Philip’s eclectic collection of lamps adds to his design narrative. “Some come from a favourite supplier like the Carole Stupell–designed rock crystal lamps purchased from David Duncan Studio in New York City, and some were acquired at auctions like the vintage ceramic flower lamp,” says Philip. “When it comes to lamps, I love to mix different styles and periods; I use them as pieces of sculpture in a room.”

Photographer: Annie Schlechter

Source: House & Home