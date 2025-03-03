Bedrooms
Inside Designers’ Own Bedroom Retreats
Author: Talia Hart
Published on March 3, 2025
Once again, we’re taking you inside the experts’ own
homes. Over the years, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite designer kitchens and bathrooms, and this time we’re giving you a peek inside their most personal sanctuaries. From Sarah Richardson‘s Kit Kemp-inspired cottage bedroom, to Emma Reddington‘s mid-century modern retreat, scroll down to see expertly designed principal bedrooms and ensuites.
Michaela Burns
A free-form brushstroke grasscloth wall covering inspired the overall palette in designer
Michaela Burns‘s principal bedroom.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Michaela Burns (design)/Stan Makow (architecture)
A cosy seating area, upholstered bench and moody walls and drapes bring warmth to the spacious bedroom.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Michaela Burns (design)/Stan Makow (architecture)
The luxe principal ensuite has two separate vanities, each with reeded details and a curved profile. The soaker tub offers a beautiful view of the backyard. Automated blinds are concealed in a ceiling channel.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Michaela Burns (design)/Stan Makow (architecture)
The petal-shaped light fixture and makeup vanity give the dreamy walk-in closet a feminine feel.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Michaela Burns (design)/Stan Makow (architecture)
Sarah Richardson
In her Georgian Bay
cottage, Sarah’s principal bedroom’s curvy headboard has a Kit Kemp feel with a Sarah Richardson spin. The oak leaf–print fabric is called Matisse Leaf, a nod to one of Sarah’s favorite artists.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Source: House & Home
Designer: Sarah Richardson
“I like every bathroom to have its own distinct elements,” says Sarah of the ensuite.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Source: House & Home
Designer: Sarah Richardson
To shake things up in the shower, Sarah ran her signature tile stripes vertically.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Source: House & Home
Designer: Sarah Richardson
Colin Baird
Every door in Colin Baird and his partner, Chris Bell’s house is painted black for distinction, creating a cosy and cocooning effect. In the principal bedroom of their Victorian house in Toronto, an aerial photo of Georgian Bay has a sentimental pull, while panelled walls and charming accessories create a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Source: House & Home
Designer: Colin Baird
In the bathroom, an antique carved mirror makes a statement above the original pedestal vanity and black and white floors.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Source: House & Home
Designer: Colin Baird
New hardware, a moody wall colour and a coat of black paint on the original clawfoot tub update the space.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Source: House & Home
Designer: Colin Baird
Emma Reddington
To connect the principal bedroom with the rest of Emma Reddington’s
mid-century modern-inspired house, a Real Cedar headboard was crafted with project remnants. “Emma was clear about wanting to breathe more authentic mid-century materials into the house with solid cedar, and we had a lot of room for materiality with a rich color palette of cobalt, red and terracotta,” says designer Emma Sims.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Source: House & Home
Designer: &Daughters
They chose a terracotta-hued ceramic tile that echoes the quarry tile in the kitchen.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Source: House & Home
Designer: &Daughters
“We wanted the new ensuite to have this bulky timber feelings,” says Emma Sims. Above the chunky-handled cedar vanity, the designers ran wood bulkheads from one side of the bathroom to the other.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Source: House & Home
Designer: &Daughters
Philip Mitchell
Designer Philip Mitchell and his husband, Mark Narsansky brought their usual maximalist approach to the design of their pied-à-terre in Toronto’s yorkville neighourhood. In the petite bedroom, floor-to-ceiling drapes, a full ruffled bed skirt, layered rugs, elegant table lamps and multiple pieces of art could seem overpowering, but Philip’s deft hand with color and textiles keeps it understated.
The wraparound channelled headboard pulls the space together and creates a cozy enclosure. Philip’s eclectic collection of lamps adds to his design narrative. “Some come from a favourite supplier like the Carole Stupell–designed rock crystal lamps purchased from David Duncan Studio in New York City, and some were acquired at auctions like the vintage ceramic flower lamp,” says Philip. “When it comes to lamps, I love to mix different styles and periods; I use them as pieces of sculpture in a room.”
Photographer: Annie Schlechter
Source: House & Home
Designer: Philip Mitchell
Susan Drover
For her
Scandi-inspired house in St. Johns, designer Susan Drover kept the principal bedroom relaxed with a laidback combination of fabrics in a range of textures, patterns and colors.
Photographer: Jane Brokenshire
Source: House & Home
Designer: Susan Drover
Sleek terrazzo floors and walls bring a fun and energetic pop to the principal ensuite.
Photographer: Jane Brokenshire
Source: House & Home
Designer: Susan Drover
A floating oiled oak vanity and freestanding tub keep things light and airy.
Photographer: Jane Brokenshire
Source: House & Home
Designer: Susan Drover
Fenwick Bonnell
In his Toronto condo, Fenwick Bonnell, co-founder of Powell & Bonnell, replaced the builder-basic closets in the principal bedroom with an antique armoire from the 1820s. Fenwick upholstered the bedroom walls in a wool-blend fabric from Powell & Bonnell in the Chocolate Pudding colorway and added bold contemporary art.
Photographer: Margaret Mulligan
Source: House & Home
Designer: Powell & Bonnell
“I’ve always liked dark, enveloping spaces in bedrooms,” he says. “The room is very quiet and peaceful.” Sliding doors open to a private sitting area on the terrace.
Photographer: Margaret Mulligan
Source: House & Home
Designer: Powell & Bonnell
Everything in the bathroom was custom designed. Instead of a tub, Fenwick installed a luxe steam shower.
Photographer: Margaret Mulligan
Source: House & Home
Designer: Powell & Bonnell
Jaime Polan Zimmerman
Designer Jaime Polan Zimmerman of JPZ Interiors designed the third floor of her
renovated Victorian into a luxurious principal retreat with angled walls and a balcony. Jaime amped up two structural beams with faux versions to bring character to the principal bedroom.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Source: House & Home
Designer: JPZ Interiors
Jaime moved this vintage mantel from the living room to the principal bedroom and outfitted the firebox with a gas insert.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Source: House & Home
Designer: JPZ Interiors
In the principal ensuite, an Emerald Green quartzite backsplash is a striking backdrop for the tub. “In our previous house, we shared our main bathroom with the kids, so having our own ensuite was priority one,” says Jaime.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Source: House & Home
Designer: JPZ Interiors
Caned panels add coy texture to the cabinet doors in the principal closet, which includes a dressing table.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Source: House & Home
Designer: JPZ Interiors
Veronica Martin
When Veronica Martin of
Two Fold Interiors renovated her own Victorian home, she kept the principal bedroom on the second floor (minimizing travelling up another flight of stairs to the third-floor attic), but added generous custom closets to amp up storage. A wooden wall feature makes a statement behind the bed.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Two Fold Interiors
Jo Levitan
In her own Toronto home, Jo Levitan of
Kessler Levitan Design recouped an old step-down sunroom for the principal bedroom, having cabinets built in to the slope to make it feel like part of the room. Vintage lighting has a softening effect.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Source: House & Home
Designer: Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan
Mixing different marbles gives the principal ensuite a European aesthetic.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Source: House & Home
Designer: Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan
The custom white oak vanity with marble top resembles freestanding furniture; the sconce has a mid-century look.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Source: House & Home
Designer: Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan
Natalie Tredgett
In her bold
London home, the principal bedroom’s soothing palette is a serene counterpoint to the more public areas of the house. “The wallpaper is like a giant watercolor that makes you feel calm and enveloped,” says Natalie.
Photographer: Rachel Smith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Natalie Tredgett
Natalie had inconspicuous, wallpaper-covered closets installed in the principal bedroom, rather than having a wall of wardrobe doors.
Photographer: Rachel Smith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Natalie Tredgett
Hand-painted tile inspired by a London subway station adds pattern and personality in the ensuite bathroom.
Photographer: Rachel Smith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Natalie Tredgett
Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona
In their Saskatchewan condo, Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona of
Atmosphere Interior opted for graphic Kelly Wearstler wallpaper in their principal bedroom. “We initially selected a different wallpaper, but a last-minute switch led to this one,” says Trevor. “It worked out even better than we intended.”
Photographer: Eymeric Widling
Source: House & Home
Designer: Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona
“We’ve always liked the idea of shopping our closet and spared no expense on making this our dream space,” says Curtis of the dressing room.
Photographer: Eymeric Widling
Source: House & Home
Designer: Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona
“I loved my old tub so much that I had to order the same one for this condo,” says Curtis. The designers created extra space in the floor plan to accommodate the large vanity.
Photographer: Eymeric Widling
Source: House & Home
Designer: Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona