Tour An Artfully Designed Hotel With Pet-Friendly Rooms In Toronto

Standing 14 storeys tall in midtown Toronto is the elegant Kimpton Saint George. With interiors by Mason Studio, the hotel’s cool and considered design offers residential comfort with custom finishes and original artwork — elements that curate a true boutique feel.

One of the biggest perks to staying at the Saint George is its pet-friendly accommodations, something the Kimpton hotel group has welcomed since its founding in 1981. Take a look below to explore the space!