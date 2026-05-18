Decorating & Design
Tour An Artfully Designed Hotel With Pet-Friendly Rooms In Toronto
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on May 18, 2026
Standing 14 storeys tall in midtown Toronto is the elegant
Kimpton Saint George. With interiors by Mason Studio, the hotel’s cool and considered design offers residential comfort with custom finishes and original artwork — elements that curate a true boutique feel.
One of the biggest perks to staying at the Saint George is its pet-friendly accommodations, something the Kimpton hotel group has welcomed since its founding in 1981. Take a look below to explore the space!
The Saint George opened in 2018, making it the luxury hotel group’s first Canadian location. Located on Bloor Street West, it’s steps away from shopping and restaurants in Yorkville, as well as the tree-lined, laidback Annex neighbourhood. The moody charcoal exterior hints at the hotel’s sleek, modern interiors.
Photographer: Maria Fernanda Lima
The lobby’s wood archway creates a nice sightline towards the living room, complete with a marble fireplace and modern seating.
Photographer: Jason Gordon
The hotel hosts a social hour in the living room each evening where guests can mingle with wine. In the morning, complimentary coffee and tea is served to kickstart your day in the city.
Each of the 188 guest rooms feature chic interiors with a wide upholstered headboard, ambient lighting and luxe bed linens by Frette. While pets are welcome at the Saint George, guests can also opt for a room on a pet-free floor.
Photographer: Courtesy of Kimpton Saint George
Modern finishes, like the minimalist table lamp and nightstand, elevate the space.
Photographer: @therollingvan31
The light and bright bathrooms offer a walk-in shower and marble vanity with ample counter space.
Photographer: Courtesy of Kimpton Saint George
There are 20 suites available to book at the Kimpton Saint George, including the swanky 900-square-foot presidential suite. The sprawling space includes a dedicated living room with a sofa bed.
Photographer: Courtesy of Kimpton Saint George
Arches are a reoccurring design choice throughout the hotel, as seen in the presidential suite dining room with white oak built-ins. The globe light fixture and velvety green tub chairs are sleek and contemporary.
The blue and brass eat-in kitchenette with a fully-stocked mini bar is a nice bonus.
Photographer: Courtesy of Kimpton Saint George
The ensuite features a wood-panelled vanity with glamorous lighting and a soaker tub, the perfect spot to unwind after a long day exploring the city.
Photographer: Courtesy of Kimpton Saint George
Guests have 24-hour access the fitness centre which has cardio machines, including a Peloton bike, and weight lifting equipment. The hotel also has complimentary bikes and micro kickboard scooters if you prefer to take exercise outdoors.
Instagram-worthy dishes can be enjoyed from the comfort of your room with in-room dining service.
Photographer: Courtesy of Kimpton Saint George
Photographer:
Jason Gordon (lobby)