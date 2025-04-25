The City Column: Our Ultimate Guide To Exploring Toronto

Where to Eat

Prime Seafood Palace

Matty Matheson’s restaurant made a splash when it opened, not just for the menu but for the design by renowned Canadian architect Omar Gandhi, who was inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian architecture. Dishes range from caviar bites on hash browns to spaghetti and lobster to prime rib roast. Perfect for special occasions.

944 Queen St. West

Rodney’s Oyster House

As iconic as you can get in Tdot — watch experts shuck fresh oysters right at the bar or enjoy a sit-down seafood dinner in a casual setting.

469 King St. West