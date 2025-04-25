Decorating & Design
The City Column: Our Ultimate Guide To Exploring Toronto
Author: Maryam Siddiqi
Published on April 25, 2025
Spring is the ideal time to explore Canada’s biggest city. Discover a global dining scene that’s unrivalled anywhere else, plus great museums, galleries and niche
boutiques. Miles of bike paths, parks and farmers’ markets round out this must-visit destination. Exploring Toronto has never been so fun.
Where to Stay
New: Ace Hotel Toronto
Though it opened in 2022, the Ace continues to be one of the hottest hotels in town. Enjoy the stunning interior design by Shim-Sutcliffe Architects, then have a cosy meal at Michelin-recognized Alder. The style is industrial chic, rooms come with records and players, and original art throughout the hotel is by
local artists.
51 Camden St.
Photographer: William Jess Laird
Classic: Fairmont Royal York
The grand dame of Toronto hotels, the Fairmont Royal York celebrated its 95th birthday last year and, in 2019, underwent extensive renovations, from refreshing rooms to a beautiful redo of the lobby. Suites exude elegance, with modern furniture and a
palette of cool greys, blues and whites. Make time for happy hour at either Clockwork, the buzzy lobby bar under the striking Art Deco–inspired clock, or the cosy Library Bar, with its extensive cocktail list.
100 Front St. West
Photographer: Courtesy of Fairmont Royal York
Classic: Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
Home of the first Four Seasons, this Toronto hotel is in the heart of Yorkville and Bloor Street’s luxury
shopping scene. Don’t miss dining at Café Boulud, chef Daniel Boulud’s Toronto outpost, and enjoy the signature spa.
60 Yorkville Ave.
Photographer: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
Classic: Shangri-La
Guest rooms offer striking views of the city skyline and feature marble-clad bathrooms with
soaker tubs.
188 University Ave.
Photographer: Courtesy of Shangri-La
New at the Shangri-La is
Mott 32, a world-renowned restaurant that opened in 2024 to much acclaim. Here you’ll find traditional Chinese dishes created with modern cooking techniques. Try the signature dish, a 42-day Applewood roasted Peking Duck — ordering in advance is required!
190 University Ave
Photographer: Courtesy of Mott 32
Where to Eat
Prime Seafood Palace
Matty Matheson’s restaurant made a splash when it opened, not just
for the menu but for the design by renowned Canadian architect Omar Gandhi, who was inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian architecture. Dishes range from caviar bites on hash browns to spaghetti and lobster to prime rib roast. Perfect for special occasions.
944 Queen St. West
Rodney’s Oyster House
As iconic as you can get in Tdot — watch experts shuck fresh oysters right at the bar or enjoy a sit-down seafood dinner in a casual setting.
469 King St. West
Photographer: Bao Dao
Lake Inez
One of the hippest eateries in the city’s east end. Lake Inez offers an eclectic menu of chic comfort food inspired by Asian cuisine, and
the bar is stocked with a diverse list of biodynamic wines.
1471 Gerrard St. East
Sunnys Chinese
Tucked into the hallway of a building in Kensington Market, at Sunnys you’ll find a homestyle menu of regional Chinese dishes including Dan Dan Noodle and Sichuan-style Miami Beef Short Rib. Not to be missed!
Suite 6–14, 60 Kensington Ave.
Photographer: Courtesy of Lake Inez
What to See
Art Gallery of Ontario
For historical, contemporary, Canadian and
international art, head to the Art Gallery of Ontario. This spring’s shows include Moments in Modernism, with pieces by Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko and Alex Colville.
317 Dundas St. West
The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery
The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery is a leading venue for Canadian and international artists. Catch
Emmanuel Osahor’s To dream of other places this spring.
231 Queens Quay West
Photographer: Courtesy of Art Gallery of Ontario
Royal Ontario Museum
The Royal Ontario Museum is another must-visit. The dinosaur exhibit remains a favourite. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation, with the ROM hosting more than 500 items from Auschwitz. See Not Long Ago. Not Far Away., until September 2025.
100 Queen’s Park
Museum of Contemporary Art
The Museum of Contemporary Art boasts exhibitions from boundary-pushing multimedia artists.
158 Sterling Rd.
Aga Khan Museum
Consider visiting the Aga Khan Museum, a stunning venue with a diverse collection of art and objects from contemporary and historical Muslim communities.
77 Wynford Dr.
Photographer: Courtesy of Royal Ontario Museum
Gardiner Museum
For a treasure trove of
ceramics ranging from ancient earthenware to European fragrance vessels, wander the Gardiner Museum.
111 Queen’s Park
Bata Shoe Museum
The Bata Shoe Museum’s curated exhibits are pulled from a collection of more than 15,000 shoes and related artifacts. Don’t miss the Art/Wear: Sneakers x Artists exhibit, featuring shoes by artists such as Takashi Murakami and Jean-Michel Basquiat
327 Bloor St. West
Hockey Hall of Fame
Make time for the Hockey Hall of Fame, a museum where you’ll find significant trophies, jerseys, gear and more.
30 Yonge St.
Photographer: Toni Hafkenscheid
Where to Shop
Jardin de Ville
Jardin de Ville is known for high-end outdoor furniture and accents from Dedon, Dekko and more.
1276 Caledonia Rd.
Elte
Elte is an upscale hub with designer sofas, European lighting and a full range of handmade rugs and carpeting. Upstairs is the
Ginger’s showroom, with an incredible selection of luxury kitchen and bath fixtures.
80 Ronald Ave.
Home Société
The sprawling Home Société showrooms have furniture from top brands including Ligne Roset, exclusive collections from LondonArt and a marketplace of accessories.
570 Adelaide St. East and 1270 Caledonia Rd.
Photographer: Courtesy of Jardin de Ville
Must
Must’s newly opened
showroom features pieces for every room at an accessible price point, plus there’s an on-site florist, Prune les fleurs.
127 Parliament St.
ARD Outdoor
Find luxury outdoor furniture, lighting, planters and umbrellas at ARD Outdoor’s impressive showroom.
3019 Dufferin St.
Photographer: Courtesy of Home Société
Au Lit Fine Linens
From fabulous bed linens to pillows to nightstands, Au Lit Fine Linens is the expert in creating a
luxurious sleep space.
2049 Yonge St., and 147 Tycos Dr.
Mjölk
Lifestyle and furniture shop Mjölk is packed with unique Scandi and Japanese pieces.
2959 Dundas St. West
Kiosk Design
Find brands like Poliform and MDF Italia at modern design hub Kiosk.
288 King St. East
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
The Well
The Well, Toronto’s latest mecca for shopping, is a destination for design lovers and foodies — visit Structube, DesignRepublic, Le Creuset and more.
486 Front St. West
Salt by The Caza Project
Salt by The Caza Project carries artisanal
furniture and lighting from across the globe, plus Bauwerk Colour limewash paint.
247 Davenport Rd.
Photographer: Adrian Ozimek
Hopson Grace
Hopson Grace’s midtown showroom offers a curated selection of tabletop, from Ginori 1735 to Mud Australia.
200 Dupont St.
Hollace Cluny
Hollace Cluny carries contemporary furniture from brands including Gabriel Scott, Gubi and Knoll.
245 Davenport Rd.
B&B Italia
For iconic Italian pieces by designers Patricia Urquiola and Gaetano Pesce, visit B&B Italia.
Suite 5–6, 125 Tycos Dr.
Photographer: Jenna Muirhead-Gould