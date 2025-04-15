Ask A Designer™: Gillian Atkins Answers 3 Common Kitchen Design Questions

Q: What’s the best way to store small appliances?

A: I highly recommend a designated cupboard or appliance garage for items such as coffee makers, freestanding microwaves and blenders. Consider using pocket doors that pivot and retract into the cabinet frame when the appliances are in use. Also, be sure to consult with your electrician about requirements in your area for having electrical within cabinets. And, since the cupboard will often be open, make sure the interior is finished nicely! Choose a lively stone for the counter and backsplash, and wood for the drawer fronts and shelves — it’s a chance to do something creative.

Photographer: Alex Lukey