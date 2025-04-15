Ask A Designer™
Ask A Designer™: Gillian Atkins Answers 3 Common Kitchen Design Questions
Author: Gillian Atkins
Published on April 15, 2025
In this edition of
Ask A Designer™, Gillian Atkins, senior designer at Lynda Reeves Design Studio, LRDS, answers your three most commonly asked kitchen design questions. Learn the best way to store small kitchen appliances, whether you should put your sink in the island and more.
Q: I like brass hardware, but my appliances are stainless steel. Can I mix metal finishes?
A: I get this question a lot — people are often hesitant to mix hardware, appliance, faucet and lighting finishes. The answer is yes! There are a few guidelines to follow. First, stick to the classics: aged brass, oil-rubbed bronze, polished nickel and stainless steel are timeless finishes, and they all tend to work well together. Second, limit yourself to two or three finishes — it’s not a carnival. Third, make sure the style of the item is consistent with the finish. For example, if you’re designing a classic country kitchen, use an aged brass bridge faucet, not a stainless steel one.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Lynda Reeves Design Studio (interior design), Paul Roth Architect (architecture)
Q: What’s the best way to store small appliances?
A: I highly recommend a designated cupboard or appliance garage for items such as coffee makers, freestanding microwaves and blenders. Consider using pocket doors that pivot and retract into the cabinet frame when the appliances are in use. Also, be sure to consult with your electrician about requirements in your area for having electrical within cabinets. And, since the cupboard will often be open, make sure the interior is finished nicely! Choose a lively stone for the counter and backsplash, and wood for the drawer fronts and shelves — it’s a chance to do something creative.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Sara Wood
Q: Should I put my sink in the island?
A: Limited space sometimes demands putting a sink in your island, but I avoid it whenever possible. If you keep the island counter sink- free, it’s more attractive to pull up a stool to eat, and it makes for a great place to lay out a buffet or bar. The best place for your sink is always under a window, if you’re fortunate enough to have a room with a view.
Photographer: Courtesy of Merit Kitchens
Designer: Kristie Walker, Luxe Kitchens