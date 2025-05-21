Why Calacatta Viola Marble Is Having A Moment

Heavily veined marble is incredibly popular, but we’ve noticed one particular stone is enjoying particular favour among designers: Calacatta Viola marble. Designers gravitate towards this stone’s violet and gold veining as a fresh alternative to the more neutral marbles, like Carrara. Often used in large slabs, the effect is incredibly dramatic and graphic as each piece is unique. Scroll down to see how these designers are playing up the beauty of this natural stone.

Opulent Calacatta Viola marble is a rare, high-end Italian marble with a white background and dramatic bold purple, burgundy, or wine-coloured veining against a creamy white background. Its natural colouring is created by minerals that were originally present in limestone before its crystallization. It’s quarried in the Carrara region of Italy and it is heat-resistant and durable, making it suitable for high-traffic areas. Source: Ciot The heavily veined Calacatta Viola full-height backsplash and counters add luxe Euro style to this Parisian-inspired kitchen by Sabrina Albanese. “Because the owners wanted that trad, old French look, I gravitated toward a Parisian brasserie aesthetic,” she says. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Sabrina Albanese In this Toronto powder room by Parris McKenna, a fluted Calacatta Viola marble sink and opal sconces give the space a moody, jewel-like vibe. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Parris McKenna Ali Budd took a no holds barred approach to this cottage kitchen, using large swathes of blue Calacatta Viola on the statement island and backsplash. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Ali Budd The fireplace surround in this lakehouse used two kinds of natural marble to play off each other. Juxtaposed by the cool grey tones of the Statuarietto marble, the red striations in the horizontal bands of red Calacatta Viola marble slabs pop. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Ali Budd In this new build, a Calacatta Viola surround gives a neutral living room a dynamic focal point for pale, neutral walls. Photographer: Ryan Fung Designer: Josh Greenbaum/architecural design by Marco Santos The beauty of this marble is that even a small amount commands attention. In this powder room the designers earmarked a dynamic block of Calacatta Viola marble for the sink. They were so captivated, they ordered more for the ensuite. Designer Jo Levitan says “Stone is so personal, but we were aligned. We loved it!” Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan In this principal ensuite, choosing Calacatta Viola for the matching tub deck, a back wall and shower niche is a bold move. The warm, creamy tones in the marble are a natural fit for gold-toned shower fixtures. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Farrah Altoumah A thicker counter has more presence, and also shows off the detail of the intricate veining. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Farah Altoumah In an Italian-style farmhouse kitchen, marble adds an essential old school feel and grace. The Calacatta Viola marble backsplash gives more presence to a matte black pot filler, and instills timeless character to stainless steel appliances. Source: Janis Nicolay Designer: Ami McKay When paired with wood tones, this marble can hold its own when used on the backsplash and counter. This stone’s natural warmth pairs well with mid-tone woods. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Sarah Birnie