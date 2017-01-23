10 Kitchen Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2017

There’s a lot of excitement happening in kitchen trends: this room is getting infused with more personality and there is a move away from standard-issue finishes, boring fixtures, and bland tiles. If you are planning a reno or new build, these kitchens will inspire you to sample from the latest looks.

Going Grey
Pretty Lanterns
Open Shelving On Graphic Tile
Standout Range Hoods
Inlaid Tile Carpets
Golden Moments
Dramatic Pantries
Sculpted Islands
Built-In Bars
Jointed Pendants
Going Grey

Grey kitchens (everything from a pale dove grey to gutsier slate) have been popping up with more frequency. It’s not going to edge white out of the top spot anytime soon, but grey adds a distinctiveness and character to kitchens that’s still quiet, and works with stainless appliances and chrome fixtures.

Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox
Source:
House & Home May 2016 issue
Designer:
Mark Puchala and Michelle Donnelly
Pretty Lanterns

Functional pendants such as schoolhouse or globe lights are easy to clean and suit the industrial trend that’s been gaining momentum. But there’s something to be said about a jewel-like fixture, such as these faceted lanterns, that make a kitchen feel special.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home January 2016 issue
Designer:
Samantha Farjo
Open Shelving On Graphic Tile

Fully tiled walls in graphic patterns are a huge trend, so if you commit to this eye-catching look, you don’t want to cover it with uppers. Open shelving is fresh and modern, and a strong trend on its own.

See 30 Kitchens That Dare To Bare All With Open Shelves.

Photographer:
Colin Way
Source:
House & Home March 2016 issue
Designer:
Nam Dang-Mitchell
Standout Range Hoods

Hardworking chef-grade appliances have reigned supreme for years, but lately there is a shift towards something more decorative. When a standout stove is center stage in a kitchen, it demands a range hood with equal star billing. This cobalt version trimmed in copper doesn’t disappoint.

Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home March 2016 issue
Designer:
Natalie Hodgins and Kate Stuart
Inlaid Tile Carpets

Carpets add color and pattern to kitchens, but an easy-care tile in an ornate pattern can be a great stand in. This version is inset into the plank floor so the wood could continue throughout the main level. The “rug” also serves a practical purpose, since this spot gets the most traffic.

See why this is one of our Top 10: Interior Design Trends Of 2017.

Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox
Source:
House & Home March 2016 issue
Designer:
Qanuk Interiors
Golden Moments

Warm metal finishes are an instant update. Not only do brass pendants and trim on the range hood make all the marble and the dove grey cabinetry in this kitchen by designer Allison Wilson feel warm, they add a seriously luxe look to a sculptural faucet and hardware.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home January 2016 issue
Designer:
Allison Wilson
Dramatic Pantries

Pantries are attractive additions to potential homebuyers, so try turning a broom closet or nook into a bespoke pantry to showcase everyday essentials. Amp it up by painting the interior in a contrasting color, or choosing a bold tile or patterned wallpaper for the back wall.

Photographer:
Frans van der Heijden
Source:
House & Home March 2016 issue
Designer:
Kate Hume and Frans van der Heijden
Sculpted Islands

Treat the island like the gem it is by faceting the contours. Designer Nam Dang-Mitchell clad the entire outer face of this kitchen island in Calacatta Gold marble, and tilted the gables. “A waterfall effect wasn’t enough; we wanted it to be monolithic, like it was carved from a block of marble,” she says.

Photographer:
Colin Way
Source:
House & Home March 2016 issue
Designer:
Nam Dang-Mitchell
Built-In Bars

If frequent entertaining is totally within your wheelhouse, a full-service bar in the kitchen makes mixology second nature. Add a dynamic wallpaper, such as this pretty ikat, along with a practical mix of open and closed storage, and an array of eye-catching glassware.

 

Photographer:
Jessica Klewicki Glynn
Source:
House & Home March 2016 issue
Designer:
Olivia O’Bryan
Jointed Pendants

Pendants, especially in a matte black finish, offer a hit of hip Brooklyn chic to kitchens, and they are adjustable. This version is a bold punctuation mark that doesn’t get lost against a graphic tile wall.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home January 2016 issue
Designer:
Samantha Farjo
