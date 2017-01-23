10 Kitchen Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2017
There’s a lot of excitement happening in kitchen trends: this room is getting infused with more personality and there is a move away from standard-issue finishes, boring fixtures, and bland tiles. If you are planning a reno or new build, these kitchens will inspire you to sample from the latest looks.
Grey kitchens (everything from a pale dove grey to gutsier slate) have been popping up with more frequency. It’s not going to edge white out of the top spot anytime soon, but grey adds a distinctiveness and character to kitchens that’s still quiet, and works with stainless appliances and chrome fixtures.
Functional pendants such as schoolhouse or globe lights are easy to clean and suit the industrial trend that’s been gaining momentum. But there’s something to be said about a jewel-like fixture, such as these faceted lanterns, that make a kitchen feel special.
Fully tiled walls in graphic patterns are a huge trend, so if you commit to this eye-catching look, you don’t want to cover it with uppers. Open shelving is fresh and modern, and a strong trend on its own.
Hardworking chef-grade appliances have reigned supreme for years, but lately there is a shift towards something more decorative. When a standout stove is center stage in a kitchen, it demands a range hood with equal star billing. This cobalt version trimmed in copper doesn’t disappoint.
Carpets add color and pattern to kitchens, but an easy-care tile in an ornate pattern can be a great stand in. This version is inset into the plank floor so the wood could continue throughout the main level. The “rug” also serves a practical purpose, since this spot gets the most traffic.
See why this is one of our Top 10: Interior Design Trends Of 2017.
Warm metal finishes are an instant update. Not only do brass pendants and trim on the range hood make all the marble and the dove grey cabinetry in this kitchen by designer Allison Wilson feel warm, they add a seriously luxe look to a sculptural faucet and hardware.
Pantries are attractive additions to potential homebuyers, so try turning a broom closet or nook into a bespoke pantry to showcase everyday essentials. Amp it up by painting the interior in a contrasting color, or choosing a bold tile or patterned wallpaper for the back wall.
Treat the island like the gem it is by faceting the contours. Designer Nam Dang-Mitchell clad the entire outer face of this kitchen island in Calacatta Gold marble, and tilted the gables. “A waterfall effect wasn’t enough; we wanted it to be monolithic, like it was carved from a block of marble,” she says.
If frequent entertaining is totally within your wheelhouse, a full-service bar in the kitchen makes mixology second nature. Add a dynamic wallpaper, such as this pretty ikat, along with a practical mix of open and closed storage, and an array of eye-catching glassware.
Pendants, especially in a matte black finish, offer a hit of hip Brooklyn chic to kitchens, and they are adjustable. This version is a bold punctuation mark that doesn’t get lost against a graphic tile wall.
-
Tatjana