3 Garden-Fresh Recipes from Lynn Crawford’s New Cookbook
Author: Alexandra Whyte
Published on March 4, 2025
Longtime favourites with H&H readers, chefs
Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk — partners in life and work — have just released their latest cookbook, With more than 150 vegetarian recipes, the book celebrates the garden-to-table lifestyle Lynn and Lora enjoy at their own Peterborough, Ont., home. One of Lynn’s favourite must-make recipes is Two Chefs in the Garden. Butternut Squash Scallopini with Apples, Sage and Hazelnut Dukkha.
Butternut Squash Scallopini with Apples, Sage, and Hazelnut Dukkha
“The ever-popular butternut squash has a creamy, pale orange exterior. The more orange the skin, the riper and sweeter the flesh will taste. In this recipe, butternut squash basted in brown butter is made extra special with the addition of heat from harissa, sweetness from maple syrup, and a sprinkle of crunchy hazelnut dukkha for great texture.”
Cherry Walnut Babka
“Babka is made with a rich brioche dough and usually filled with layers of fudgy chocolate or cinnamon. There is an infinite number of variations, from sweet fillings to savoury flavours like goat cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. While we do love those versions, our ultimate favourite is this babka packed with sweet cherries and toasted walnuts. We pick the cherries from our one and only cherry tree next to our garden. It always gives us just enough fruit to make a batch of jam to make this recipe.”
Quinoa Carrot Oatmeal with Maple Syrup Caramelized Pears
“Delicious, nutritious goodness—there is nothing more comforting in the morning than a bowl of oatmeal. Start your day off right with this quinoa carrot oatmeal bursting with beautifully caramelized pears, toasted nuts, coconut, and warm spices. You can even serve this oatmeal for dessert—it’s that good!”
Two Chefs in the Garden by Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk. ©2024 Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk. Photographs by Ash Nayler. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved