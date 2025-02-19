Let ‘Em Cook: 9 Canadian Chefs Share The Top Food Trends Of 2025

Top chefs and food insiders across Canada are predicting that 2025 will be the year of luxe, whether that means going all out with lobster and caviar or giving low-cost ingredients high-end upgrades with delicious results. From Cory Vitiello‘s sugarloaf cabbage recipe to Eden Grinshpan‘s Tahini Skillet Swirl Brownie, seven Canadian experts share what their predictions are for 2025’s biggest food trends and recipes for those trends.

Scroll down to meet the chefs and dive into their recipes!