Let ‘Em Cook: 9 Canadian Chefs Share The Top Food Trends Of 2025
Author: Alexandra Whyte
Published on February 19, 2025
Top chefs and food insiders across Canada are predicting that 2025 will be the year of luxe, whether that means going all out with lobster and caviar or giving low-cost ingredients high-end upgrades with delicious results. From
Cory Vitiello‘s sugarloaf cabbage recipe to Eden Grinshpan‘s Tahini Skillet Swirl Brownie, seven Canadian experts share what their predictions are for 2025’s biggest food trends and recipes for those trends.
Scroll down to meet the chefs and dive into their recipes!
Cory Vitiello is the director of concept and culinary development, LFG Growth Partners, including The Chase Restaurant Group, Toronto
Trend: Sugarloaf Cabbage
Given its modest price, long shelf life and versatility, cabbage is prized. “It’s great in crunchy salads and more complex preparations where cabbage can take a starring role,” says Cory. Sugarloaf cabbage is milder and sweeter than green head varieties, and the more tender leaves cook faster.
Get Cory’s recipe for
Sugarloaf Cabbage with Burnt Honey Glaze, White Beans and Roasted Garlic here.
Photographer: Paula Wilson (Cory’s portrait)/Moon Creative House (cabbage)
Eden Grinshpan is the host of Top Chef Canada and author of Eating Out Loud and the new cookbook Tahini Baby, Toronto
Trend: Tahini
Of course you know tahini, but the Middle Eastern sesame condiment is everywhere these days. “It’s becoming a mainstream, everyday ingredient,” says Eden. “It’s inexpensive, a great source of protein and there are so many ways to dress it up!” Tahini adds an earthy, nutty flavour to desserts.
Get Eden’s recipe for a
Tahini Swirl Skillet Brownie here.
Photographer: courtesy of Eden Grinshpan (Eden’s portrait)
Dennis Prescott is the author of Cook with Confidence and Eat Delicious, and host of Netflix’s Restaurants On The Edge, Moncton, N.B.
Trend: Smoked Everything
A recent boom in affordable at-home smokers has led to home cooks pushing the limits of what can be smoked. Beyond brisket and ribs, keep an eye out for smoked cocktails, ice cream, pasta, veggies, soup and even chocolate chip cookies. “It’s a beautiful way to add a subtle and creative flavour boost to almost any dish under the sun,” says Dennis.
Get Dennis Prescott’s recipe for
Smoked Bolognese here.
Photographer: Al Douglas (Dennis’s portrait)/Dennis Prescott (Bolognese)
Anthony Walsh is the corporate executive chef for Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality, Toronto
Trend: Tinned Fish
Sardines, tuna, mackerel and anchovies are gaining popularity. “The convenience, sustainability and versatility of tinned fish combined with a shift toward appreciating traditional, often overlooked ingredients and a broader movement to rediscover classic culinary practices is the perfect storm for this trend,” says Anthony. Check out Canadian brands Scout and Spanish Pig for high-quality options.
Get Anthony’s recipe for
Celeriac Schnitzel with Anchovy Crema and Escarole here.
Photographer: Nick Wong (Anthony’s portrait)/Irina Barinova (schnitzel)
Connie DeSousa, co-owner and co-chef of Charcut in Calgary
Trend: Wood-fire Cooking
Argentine wood-fire cooking is taking off. At Charcut, Connie often cooks over a live fire using the low-and-slow method. “It’s about bringing out the flavours of great ingredients, naturally,” she says. “The whole meal is elevated when it’s cooked over a wood fire.” At-home chefs can try this with steak or sourdough pizza in an outdoor oven. Restaurants such as Quetzal in Toronto and Salt + Ash Beach House in Halifax fully embrace this technique.
Get Connie’s recipe for
Wood Fire-grilled Pork Bondiola with Pickled Cucumbers and Onions here.
Photographer: Dave and Quin Cheung (Connie’s portrait, pork)
Stuart Cameron is executive chef and owner of Bocado in Picton, Ont.
Trend: Herb Oils
With the cost of premium olive oil skyrocketing, Stuart suggests buying an inexpensive olive oil and infusing it with herbs such as basil or dill for something even more complex than the pricier options. “It adds dimension and flavorful grassy notes to dishes,” says Stuart. He adds these infused oils to almost every item on his menu.
Get Stuart Cameron’s recipe for
Judías Verdes here.
Photographer: Paula Wilson (Stuart’s portrait, salad)
Antonio Park is the chef and owner of Park Restaurant, Café Bazin, Café Constance signé Bazin, Jatoba and Le Cathcart in Montreal; chef and partner of AP Yorkville in Toronto
Trend: Asian Pear
Unlike other pears, Asian pears stay firm even when ripe, which makes them ideal for use in both raw and cooked dishes. They’ve become a mainstay on fusion-style menus due to their light sweetness and crisp texture. “People are looking for fresh, globally inspired ingredients,” says Antonio. “The subtle flavour adds a bump to both savoury and sweet dishes.”
Get Antonio’s recipe for
Duck Breast with Pickled Asian Pear here.
Photographer: Eva Blue (Antonio’s portrait)/Jelena Subotic (duck)
Hector Laguna is the executive chef of Botanist in Vancouver
Trend: Mole
You used to only find mole in Mexican restaurants, but Hector says that’s changing. “I’m seeing more restaurants around the world elevating these classic sauces to new culinary heights,” he says. Chefs are pairing green mole with crab, uni or lobster, and red mole with truffles, Wagyu and duck.
Get Hector’s recipe for
Mole Verde with Sablefish here.
Photographer: Josh Mendoza, Fairmont Pacific Rim
Rob Rossi is the director of Culinary for Osteria Giulia, Giulietta and Bisteccheria Sammarco in Toronto
Trend: Lobster
Though it’s simple to prepare and easy enough to find at grocery stores, lobster always feels indulgent. “People are looking for an opulent style of food,” says Rob, who features lobster at all of his restaurants. He recently started sourcing from Lot 25 Foods, a Canadian online speciality food supplier that delivers the crustaceans raw and shelled with the claws and tails separated on ice, making cooking at home even easier.
Get Rob’s recipe for
Lobster Risotto here.
Photographer: courtesy of Osteria Giulia (Rob’s portrait, risotto)