City Homes

New Heritage: This Soulful House Marries Timeless And Modern Design Elements

Author: Alice Lawlor

Published on February 12, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

For Gianpiero Pugliese and Mariya Naumov, crafting their dream kitchen wasn’t about sifting through inspiration boards or collecting swatches. Instead, the couple — husband-and- wife principals of the design-build firm Audax — found their vision in a single, timeless masterpiece: The Art of Painting by 17th-century Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. “Every project I do, I automatically think of a painting; it’s my starting point,” says Mariya, who studied art history and worked in a gallery before going to school for interior design.

Mariya’s passion for art is matched by her husband’s devotion to history. For Gianpiero, an architect, designer and master builder, an appreciation for what has come before is essential to good design. “Young architects and designers aren’t taught the principles of the past. They’re encouraged to always create something new,” he says. “Modern-built environments sometimes neglect beauty, favoring function over aesthetics.” The Audax design philosophy, which Gianpiero calls “Human Architecture,” is about tailoring each project to its specific context while maintaining the core principles of beauty and harmony. “Being here gives me such a sense of joy and peace,” he says. “To know we built it from nothing, that every little thing was a decision we made — it’s life-changing.”

Scroll down for a look inside this modern heritage house!

Gianpiero Pugliese (left) and Mariya Naumov in the cozy sitting area.

Embracing Vermeer’s subtle palette and delicate play of light, Mariya and Gianpiero transformed their kitchen into a painterly space that references historical design while remaining firmly rooted in the present.

Source: Artwork image by Alamy

Naturally, Gianpiero and Mariya’s kitchen is the ultimate expression of this idea. It’s the centerpiece of their home, which they designed and built on the site where a run-down commercial building used to stand. The project took just under two years and was finished in 2022. They share the house with their three young children and their design studio, located on the ground floor.

The kitchen is where the family spends most of their time and the decorating is a masterful mix of old and new. Given the growing popularity of traditional style, it’s a look that feels current yet timeless.

“We didn’t want to do anything too trendy,” says Gianpiero. “Even 30 years from now, I don’t think it will feel dated.” For instance, a wall of panelled white oak cabinets artfully conceals high-tech appliances, a pair of pendants plus a sconce look antique but were custom-made in Florence.

The kitchen’s farmhouse sink has an unlacquered brass bridge faucet that will develop a beautiful patina over time.

The Lacanche range is classic but überfunctional.

A simple ladderback chair, gilt-framed art and unlacquered brass details have old world charm in this corner of the kitchen.

An adjacent butler’s pantry is home to the refrigerator, freezer, wine fridge and bar sink.

Every detail of the home has been considered, from the crown molding to the wainscotting and flowy drapes that hit the floor just so.

Just beside the kitchen is a cozy sitting area with a fireplace, which leads to an outdoor space.

Reminiscent of a European-style courtyard, the terrace has a striped awning above and herringbone pavers underfoot. Decorated in simple black, white and grey, it brings the style of the kitchen outdoors, but it’s practical, too: in a relatively small footprint, there are zones for cooking, dining and lounging, including what Gianpiero calls his “cigar chair.” Just like inside, it feels refined and quietly luxurious.

Photographer:

Patrick Biller

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Gianpiero Pugliese and Mariya Naumov

Up Next

Inside Four Eclectic Apartments Where Color And Pattern Reign Supreme

Related Articles

Step Inside A European-style Kitchen In Montreal

Ask A Designer™: Gillian Atkins’ Best Advice For Designing A Coastal Kitchen

Inside A Cool And Contemporary Kitchen By Nyla Free