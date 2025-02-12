New Heritage: This Soulful House Marries Timeless And Modern Design Elements

For Gianpiero Pugliese and Mariya Naumov, crafting their dream kitchen wasn’t about sifting through inspiration boards or collecting swatches. Instead, the couple — husband-and- wife principals of the design-build firm Audax — found their vision in a single, timeless masterpiece: The Art of Painting by 17th-century Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. “Every project I do, I automatically think of a painting; it’s my starting point,” says Mariya, who studied art history and worked in a gallery before going to school for interior design.

Mariya’s passion for art is matched by her husband’s devotion to history. For Gianpiero, an architect, designer and master builder, an appreciation for what has come before is essential to good design. “Young architects and designers aren’t taught the principles of the past. They’re encouraged to always create something new,” he says. “Modern-built environments sometimes neglect beauty, favoring function over aesthetics.” The Audax design philosophy, which Gianpiero calls “Human Architecture,” is about tailoring each project to its specific context while maintaining the core principles of beauty and harmony. “Being here gives me such a sense of joy and peace,” he says. “To know we built it from nothing, that every little thing was a decision we made — it’s life-changing.”

