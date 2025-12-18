City Homes
Montana Burnett Revives A Toronto Home With Moody Hues and Layers of Texture
Author: Matthew Hague
Published on December 18, 2025
Sometimes, one good change deserves another. When longtime Toronto residents Karen and Mario Elia became empty-nesters, they found themselves reassessing not just how they lived — but where. “We contemplated moving to an apartment,” says Mario. “But we weren’t ready for an elevator.” Should they downsize to a condo? Or turn their existing home of 15 years into something that felt more aligned with this new chapter of life?
Their decision to stay was rooted in sentiment — they loved the place — and their home’s potential. Built in 1898, the 4,000-square-foot brick beauty in Rosedale, one of Toronto’s older, leafier neighbourhoods, had charm and history. “The house was tired,” says Karen. “She really needed a lift.” The last renovation was 20 years prior and au courant for its time. The decorating leaned heavily modern: stark black and white finishes, high-shine black floors and a monochromatic kitchen that suddenly felt cold with the kids grown and living away from home.
Homeowner Karen Elia (left) with designer Montana Burnett. A custom white oak plate rack and turned legs on the island reinforce the English cottage vibe.
Designer Montana Burnett, who’s also a longtime family friend, was hired to reimagine the interiors. “My mom used to model with Karen in the 1970s and ’80s,” says Montana. “I’ve been visiting the house for years, long before I became a designer.” That intimate connection gave Montana a deep understanding of the couple’s design brief and the property itself — an understanding that helped shape the home’s transformation over 18 months into a warm, lived-in space that felt both elevated and personal. “Karen wanted the house to feel like a hug when you walked in,” says the designer.
“We used glass-fronted upper cabinet doors to showcase Karen’s beautiful cookware,” says Montana. “Then, we added curtains to some cabinets to conceal cans and cereal boxes.”
Karen, an avid cook with a vast cookbook collection, needed a space that was as functional as it was beautiful. Montana enlarged the island and extended the cabinets wall to wall to maximize storage and counter space.
Wood-clad beams and custom oak millwork bring warmth to the kitchen. The dark bronze cabinet pulls are from Montana’s own hardware line.
Overhead, wood-clad beams add character. “The ceiling in the kitchen isn’t super high,” says Montana. “Instead of trying to fight that, we embraced it. The lower ceiling adds to the cosiness, like in an old English cottage.”
The walls are in a sandstone shade inspired by the limestone streets of Edinburgh. A striking hammered finish defines the custom walnut dining table.
On the main floor, most of the walls were finished in different shades of Bauwerk Colour limewash, creating a soft, nuanced texture. “We wanted to get away from white entirely and keep things warm,” says Montana. The result is a spectrum of mossy greens, olives and muted earth tones that tie the spaces together. “The light and the colours in the house get better throughout the day and evening,” says Mario. “When you come into the space in the morning, it feels great but, later, the late-day sun glows even more beautifully on the walls.”
The back living room has an off-white limewash on the walls and tonal drapes that contrast with the darker seating.
The home’s footprint stayed intact — the bones were solid and the flow worked well. To create the feeling of enveloping warmth that Karen craved, Montana worked on the finishes, replacing the dated gloss with natural textures, aged materials and a rich, earthy palette.
The front living room is painted almost entirely in a muted forest green; the shade calls to mind the English countryside.
Beyond the kitchen, other spaces reflect the desire for calm, collected comfort. The front living room, painted in a deep mossy green and filled with plush seating and layered textiles, serves as a dedicated reading space with no TV in sight.
Olive, the couple’s English cocker spaniel, lounges on a custom orange chaise that pops in the green-hued space.
“Other than the kitchen, it’s my favourite space,” says Karen. “I love to sit there and get lost in a story.”
The powder room features a woodsy wall mural, complemented by mossy green–painted walls and trim.
The bedroom is moody — but not too moody,” says Montana. “Ultimately, the feeling is tranquil.”
Upstairs, the mood intensifies. The principal bedroom is panelled in a deep matte green, the darkest shade in the house, which contrasts beautifully with a lighter ensuite. “The bedroom is intentionally dark — it’s restful,” says Montana. “You almost wish a thunderstorm would pass, so you could appreciate how warm and safe it feels to be inside.”
Because the bedroom is darker, Montana designed a light and airy ensuite as a counterpoint.
“It was important for Karen to be able to see while putting on her makeup!” Montana says with a laugh.
The cosy and inviting principal bedroom boasts a sofa at the end of the bed, plus a small table with textured chairs.
The rolling hills and rustic charm of the English countryside inspired the overall look. “It’s like Soho House meets the Peak District,” says Montana. “We leaned in to that vibe with details like antique-style railings, natural wood floors and farmhouse elements.”
Photographer:
Patrick Biller
Designer:
Montana Burnett