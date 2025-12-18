Montana Burnett Revives A Toronto Home With Moody Hues and Layers of Texture

Sometimes, one good change deserves another. When longtime Toronto residents Karen and Mario Elia became empty-nesters, they found themselves reassessing not just how they lived — but where. “We contemplated moving to an apartment,” says Mario. “But we weren’t ready for an elevator.” Should they downsize to a condo? Or turn their existing home of 15 years into something that felt more aligned with this new chapter of life?

Their decision to stay was rooted in sentiment — they loved the place — and their home’s potential. Built in 1898, the 4,000-square-foot brick beauty in Rosedale, one of Toronto’s older, leafier neighbourhoods, had charm and history. “The house was tired,” says Karen. “She really needed a lift.” The last renovation was 20 years prior and au courant for its time. The decorating leaned heavily modern: stark black and white finishes, high-shine black floors and a monochromatic kitchen that suddenly felt cold with the kids grown and living away from home.