Feeling moody? So are designers. The Scandi look, with its white walls, white furniture and blonde oak floors, is slowly being toppled from design dominance in favour of dark woods, deep-hued walls, stormy tile and wallpaper. The resulting spaces are dramatic, cosy and represent a welcome change. The new moody aesthetic doesn’t just rely on a darker palette though, it’s lifted by cosy textural fabrics like velvet, dramatic wallpaper, burnished metallics and herringbone or patterned floors for visual interest. Homeowners who are reluctant to embrace the dark side don’t have to dive into deeper colours in every room. They can experiment with hits of dark colours for drapes or wallpaper in one room. Ready to dive in? See some standout examples of this look below.

In this glam condo, designer Sharon Mimran flipped the script. Her last home had an all-white scheme, but here she wields an inky charcoal palette with a foyer, dining area and kitchen. The gleaming metal chandelier is accented by an antique glass buffet with brass trim to add sparkle. Photographer: Stacey Brandford Designer: Sharon Mimran In Sharon’s kitchen, black millwork, heavily veined marble and mid-tone floors are balanced by a metallic hood and bright yellow art that draws the eye down the hallway. Photographer: Stacey Brandford Designer: Sharon Mimran In this Toronto condo by designer Cindy McKay, the foyer is a medley of deep tones and the result is luxurious. The mural inspired the condo’s palette, including the teal trim. Metallic hardware, plus a stained-glass transom and herringbone floor, offers plenty of visual interest. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Cindy McKay When working with a dark colour, adding an element of texture creates dimension and keeps it from feeling flat. A reeded wall in a dark, earthy hue sets the tone, making this dining room a warm, inviting space. Photographer: James Morley Designer: Linnea Lions and Martin de Souza The dark wallpaper on one wall in this bedroom is so subtle is almost reads as a plaster treatment, and we love how other black touches — like the window frames, nightstands and pendant — pull this room together. Texture from the casually rumpled linens, quilted coverlet and textural rug ups the cosiness. Photographer: James Morley Designer: Linnea Lions and Martin de Souza “This powder room is like a nightclub with the music on,” says designer Jennifer Kominek. “It’s dark and moody, and everyone looks great in it.” That’s the power of the new moody: pairing the sepia scenic wallpaper with a dark stone integrated sink is dramatic. Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Jennifer Kominek When designing a kitchen for her sister’s home, designer Olivia Botrie was inspired by a past Dart Studio project Jenna loved. “I liked the idea of a dark kitchen that felt warm,” says Jenna. The custom cabinets were painted, a new reeded wood island was brought in and brass elements such as the faucet, hardware and vent hood cladding added extra warmth. Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Olivia Botrie The new moody isn’t always about black. The walls of designer Rosie Daykin’s den are painted an enveloping smoky grey-brown, but it’s sumptuous fabrics like the lustrous chestnut mohair sofa that really set the comfortable, rich tone. Photographer: Andrew Montgomery Designer: Rosie Daykin The Canadian Shield was the inspiration for the rich palette of colour and textures in this kitchen according to designer Beth Lowenfeld. The soft, sagey blue-green (Porch Swing by Benjamin Moore) has an earthy feel and establishes the tone for the nature-inspired palette. Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Beth Lowenfeld In this Victorian home in Toronto, ornate details, rich colours and natural materials tell the story. Wood panelled walls, herringbone floors and mid-tone furniture create an intriguing envelope, with textural reeded glass to let the light flow. Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Jennifer Kominek Dark panelling anchors this bathroom, while neutral tiles are punched up with a quaint, chocolate gingham shower curtain. A textured plaster wall gives a sense of movement. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Ashley Montgomery Dark flooring and millwork anchors the whimsical cloud toile wallpaper in this home’s principal bedroom. The combination of the graphic white linens and dark velvet lumbar pillows mimic the wallpaper’s palette. Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Jennifer Kominek This kitchen’s cabinets illustrate the power of the new moody. The room doesn’t need to be colour drenched for impact: merely painting the millwork and pairing it with dark counters punches up the cosy vibe and really plays up the texture of the tongue-and-groove panelling. Photographer: Photographie Intèrieur Co. Designer: Fay Martel, Nathalie St-Martin