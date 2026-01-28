Decorating & Design
15+ Mudroom Ideas For Busy Homes
Author: Talia Hart and Wendy Jacob
Published on January 28, 2026
Mudrooms work hard, especially in busy households. From snowy boots and wet coats to backpacks and pet gear, these
high-traffic spaces need smart solutions that balance functionality with good design. Think hardworking floors, built-in benches, wall hooks, cubbies and concealed storage that keep everyday essentials in check. Take a page from these designer-approved mudroom ideas below!
Built-in Bench
A built-in bench is a smart addition to any mudroom, offering a convenient place to sit while getting ready to head out the door, plus valuable storage below for shoes, bags and everyday gear. Paired with hooks or cabinetry above, it creates a tidy drop zone that helps busy family entrances feel more organized. In this family home, checkered floors and a mix of white oak and light grey laminate millwork keep the space chic.
Photographer: James Morley, Doublespace Photography/ Vincent Lions (Portrait)
Designer: Linnea Lions and Martin DeSousa
Sinks
A sink adds everyday practicality, making it easy to rinse muddy hands, wipe down boots or clean up quick messes. Here, the addition of grasscloth and a French limestone floor tile add warmth and character to the mudroom.
Photographer: Tina Kulic
Designer: Vania Pecchia (interior design), Trickle Creek Homes (architectural design), Divano Homes (builder)
Dog Shower
A modern farmhouse wouldn’t be complete without a mudroom. A raised dog shower — the homeowners’ vizsla, Hannah, is enjoying it here — comes in handy. Storage cabinets, wall hooks and bench seating make up the rest of the space.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Keri MacLellan
Boot Drying Rack
Tongue-and-groove panelling is a classic English country house look, especially when it’s painted a stormy grey. Our favorite detail in this
farmhouse has to be the old-school boot drying rack that’s affixed to the wall and uses dowels to air out damp footwear.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Halina Catherine
Shoe Storage
The designers behind Collective Studio love an organized mudroom. “If you don’t have the depth for deep drawers, put in shelves with integrated hardware and get organized with baskets for each kid, a spot for wet boots and wall hooks for everyday jackets and bags,” says designer Jordy Fagan.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Collective Studio
Heated Floors
In designer Olivia Botrie’s mudroom, a skylight brightens the space, while heated herringbone floors ensure the area stays dry in summer and winter.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
Drop-Off Zone
Like a little surprise, the mudroom cabinet opens to reveal a corkboard, drawers and drop zone for mail and keys.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
Pattern
Like powder rooms, designers are often willing to take more design risks in a mudroom, which is typically a transitional space. This lovely wallpapered niche is accented by a rich burgundy paint on the trim and millwork, and aubergine terrazzo floors in designer Jennifer Overweel’s home. An area under the bench is divided into two sections to amp up the organization.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Jennifer Overweel
Slate Floors
In this
mudroom makeover, designed Libby Rawes used slate floor tiles in a herringbone pattern for a look that’s stylish and durable. Having a mix of open and closed storage means the busy homeowners can hide shoes and jackets, while storing everyday items in baskets and on hooks.
Photographer: Rebecca McAlpin
Designer: Sharp + Grey Interiors
Closed Storage
“The mudroom is my favorite room in the whole house,” says designer Jamie Deck. Hand-painted floor tile pairs perfectly with the mudroom’s sage millwork and black French doors and windows.
Photographer: Tina Kulic
Designer: Shift Interiors
Open Storage
A bright and cheery mudroom is especially necessary in Vancouver’s rainy climate. In this North Vancouver home, designer Ben Levitt designed the mudroom with white oak, shiplap walls and sleek durable floors. “Some of the storage is open so it doesn’t feel claustrophobic,” says Ben.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Ben Leavitt; Architecture by Jason Skladan
Bold Colour
Originally all white, the mudroom in this Greenwich, Connecticut home was reborn with glossy built-ins that flank the door and wainscotting. The finish is easy to wipe down, but it’s the sunny ochre paint color that really makes this space cheery on the greyest days. See more
tips from designer Monica Fried for decorating with color.
Photographer: Nicole Franzen
Designer: Monica Fried
Rugs & Curtains
Plenty of storage and hooks for coats equip the mudroom for busy school mornings. “We built
this house to be lived in,” says designer and homeowner Hali MacDonald of the lush and layered room. “The dings and marks that happen along the way add to the story of our time in the house and the wonderful memories we’ve made.”
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates
Apron Sinks
Painted a deep blue, this farmhouse mudroom incorporates traditional touches like a brick floor and apron sink.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Halina Catherine
Personalized Cubbies
In Stephanie Nerlich’s
farmhouse, everyone in the family gets their own cubby in the mudroom for coats, hats and shoes, with helmets and other outdoor gear tucked away in the cupboards above. Not only the heated floor in this mudroom help snowy boots dry quickly in the winter, but it also feels nice on bare feet after an afternoon in the pool. A double tier of shelves is the perfect height for shoes while a rustic wood backing plays up the country vibe.
Photographer: Kim Jeffery
Designer: Stephanie Nerlich/Styling by Sally Armstrong