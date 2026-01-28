15+ Mudroom Ideas For Busy Homes

Personalized Cubbies

In Stephanie Nerlich’s farmhouse, everyone in the family gets their own cubby in the mudroom for coats, hats and shoes, with helmets and other outdoor gear tucked away in the cupboards above. Not only the heated floor in this mudroom help snowy boots dry quickly in the winter, but it also feels nice on bare feet after an afternoon in the pool. A double tier of shelves is the perfect height for shoes while a rustic wood backing plays up the country vibe.

Photographer: Kim Jeffery