17 Ways To Whip Your Mudroom Into Shape For Winter
Mudrooms store everything from coats and shoes to sporting equipment and pet supplies, so it takes careful design to make them as efficient as possible. In winter, the space needs even more help to accommodate the season’s bulky attire, while combatting salt stains and slush puddles, too. Browse through our gallery to see inspiring ideas that will help keep your own mudroom functional and organized, whatever Mother Nature has in store.
DIY: Patterned Jute Rug
Mudrooms are extremely mess-prone, so consider materials that can withstand mud, water, snow or even sand, such as highly-durable slate and ceramic. A dark, dirt-concealing color, like the mini black hexagon tiles shown here, are a practical choice.
An affordable alternative to a custom built-in, this charming family-friendly mudroom unit was created using two narrow bookcases pushed against either side of a bench. Open shelving and textured woven baskets keep the space organized.
In this mudroom, Lynda Reeves made use of an empty corner by adding a sink with a shallow basin and a removable wood grate — a feature that makes tasks like rinsing dirty shoes or washing the dog more convenient.
In this space by designer Denise Ashmore, a bench doubles as storage thanks to built-in drawers, while colorful Muuto knobs hung at different heights allow children to easily hand their schoolbags and jackets.
An active family may need more than just a traditional storage unit to accommodate their needs. In design editor Sally Armstrong’s own home, a DIY organizer helps keep smaller items in check. “I love having a place to put sunglasses, keys and mail when I walk in the door,” says Sally.
Learn how to make this mod organizer here.
Designer James Davie opted for a sliding pocket door to separate his mudroom from his kitchen, and chose a low cabinet to avoid blocking the window. A long basket on the lower shelf provides necessary storage.
In this mudroom by designer Nam Dang-Mitchell, patterned cement tiles add a dash of whimsy into this otherwise utilitarian space and complement the wall of white oak built-ins.
In this mudroom by designer Brian Gluckstein, a wall of built-in storage with open shelving and twin closets keeps clutter at bay. “A mudroom should be a pretty space. If it’s designed well, it shouldn’t look messy,” he says.
The mudroom is often the first thing people see when they enter your home, and an opportunity to make a great first impression. This welcoming space by Les Ensembliers does just that with bold black-painted doors and a whimsical nature-inspired wallpaper.
Mudrooms are often the transition point between the indoors and out, so why not nod to nature? Incorporate textured and natural materials that are cohesive with the rest of your home’s design. This mudroom by designer Sophie Burke features Pennsylvania bluestone tile, natural linen drapery and a woven wicker basket.
Mudrooms are meant to be practical, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be decorative. Here, woven storage baskets, accordion hangers and a tufted bench with high legs soften the look of the foyer. A small floating shelf takes advantage of the shallow space behind the front door and is perfect for holding keys, mail and sunglasses.
If you’ve got pets, a mudroom is the perfect place to set up and store their belongings. This space by designer Christie Hansen doubles as the dogs’ room, and each pup has their own spot to sleep. Cubbies and open shelves help keep pet accessories neatly corralled.
If you’ve got an unused closet or nook, transform it into a mini-mudroom by removing the door and adding a bench, shelf and peg-rail hooks, like in this coastal-inspired mudroom located in the home’s front hall.
Rather than giving her mudroom a sterile, utility-room feel, decorator Heidi Smith went for a breezy, relaxed look with beach-inspired elements. The space is kept practical with hooks for hanging hats, bags and towels.
Keep sports equipment in check with plastic bins for smaller pieces, and suspend bulkier or harder-to-store gear with brackets. In this custom built-in, everything in its place means that the fun patterned wallpaper is kept visible.
Homeowners Lara and Rick Irwin built their utility area to accommodate a bank of battered storage lockers from the 1930s. Though the piece is vintage, it’s still functional – each member of the family has a designated space for their belongings, and the fact that the unit is magnetic means that it can be dressed up with photos, too.
Before designer Connie Braemer renovated this 1920s home, it had limited storage options. Now, a mudroom addition at the rear of the home includes cupboards and shelving that cleanly store outerwear, toys and sporting equipment.
