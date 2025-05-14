Decorating & Design
Cook Alfresco With These Appliances and Luxe Outdoor Kitchens From Canadian Retailers
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on May 14, 2025
The season for outdoor cooking is here! These seven appliances and luxe outdoor kitchens — all from great
Canadian retailers — offer function and style. Browse traditional grills and upscale outdoor cooking units made of durable materials and outfitted with convenient elements, including pizza ovens and built-in mini fridges. Shop the collection of outdoor kitchens and appliances below.
400 DELUXE
This
Saskatoon retailer offers an outdoor kitchen with waterfall granite counter, propane grill, side burners and a beverage centre with sink.
Products:
46" h. x 82" l. x 88" w. $9,147.
Mont Alpi
STICKS
With an aluminum sink, ceramic counter and teak frame, this prep kitchen has a
mid-century modern vibe.
Products:
By Cane-line. 38 1/2" h. x 82 1/2" l. x 23 1/2" w. $11,355.
Jardin de Ville
ALL’APERTO
Outfitted with a propane barbecue with side burner, pizza oven, sintered stone counters and a detachable bar with mini fridge and sink — perfect for
backyard parties.
Products:
By Forno. 64 1/2" h. x 145" l. x 35 4/5" w. $5,999.
The Home Depot Canada
FORMALIA OUTDOOR
A titanium-hued frame contrasts with teak-veneer cabinets, which provide ample storage.
Products:
By Vittore Niolu. 37 2/5" h. x 86 3/5" l. x 27 1/2" w. Pricing upon request.
Scavolini
GRILLSKÄR
A fully equipped kitchen with a stainless steel sink, gas grill and rustproof shelves and cabinets.
Products:
In Stainless Steel. 47 ¼" h. x 96 ⅛" l. x 24" w. $1,224.
Ikea
OASIS 100
Stainless steel cabinets and drawers flank a natural gas grill in this hardworking
kitchen.
Products:
By Napoleon. 49 3/5" h. x 86 3/5" l. x 24" w. $4,000.
Canadian Tire
OUTDOOR KITCHEN ISLAND GRILL
Made of durable stainless steel and granite, this oversized cooking station comes with a fridge, sink and gas burner.
Products:
48" h. x 110" l. x 24" w. $7,000.
Northern Grills