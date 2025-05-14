Decorating & Design

Cook Alfresco With These Appliances and Luxe Outdoor Kitchens From Canadian Retailers

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on May 14, 2025

The season for outdoor cooking is here! These seven appliances and luxe outdoor kitchens — all from great Canadian retailers — offer function and style. Browse traditional grills and upscale outdoor cooking units made of durable materials and outfitted with convenient elements, including pizza ovens and built-in mini fridges. Shop the collection of outdoor kitchens and appliances below.

400 DELUXE

This Saskatoon retailer offers an outdoor kitchen with waterfall granite counter, propane grill, side burners and a beverage centre with sink.

Products: 46" h. x 82" l. x 88" w. $9,147. Mont Alpi
STICKS

With an aluminum sink, ceramic counter and teak frame, this prep kitchen has a mid-century modern vibe.

Products: By Cane-line. 38 1/2" h. x 82 1/2" l. x 23 1/2" w. $11,355. Jardin de Ville
ALL’APERTO

Outfitted with a propane barbecue with side burner, pizza oven, sintered stone counters and a detachable bar with mini fridge and sink — perfect for backyard parties.

Products: By Forno. 64 1/2" h. x 145" l. x 35 4/5" w. $5,999. The Home Depot Canada
FORMALIA OUTDOOR

A titanium-hued frame contrasts with teak-veneer cabinets, which provide ample storage.

Products: By Vittore Niolu. 37 2/5" h. x 86 3/5" l. x 27 1/2" w. Pricing upon request. Scavolini
GRILLSKÄR

A fully equipped kitchen with a stainless steel sink, gas grill and rustproof shelves and cabinets.

Products: In Stainless Steel. 47 ¼" h. x 96 ⅛" l. x 24" w. $1,224. Ikea
OASIS 100

Stainless steel cabinets and drawers flank a natural gas grill in this hardworking kitchen.

Products: By Napoleon. 49 3/5" h. x 86 3/5" l. x 24" w. $4,000. Canadian Tire
OUTDOOR KITCHEN ISLAND GRILL

Made of durable stainless steel and granite, this oversized cooking station comes with a fridge, sink and gas burner.

Products: 48" h. x 110" l. x 24" w. $7,000. Northern Grills
