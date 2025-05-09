These Stylish Patios All Have One Thing In Common

We’ve noticed a recurring theme on stylish patios: woven chairs. They don’t look uniform, either. Whether it’s a charming white painted wicker bench or a beachy, openwork rope armchair that’s perfect for a waterfront home, there are many ways a woven chair can add style and sophistication to an outdoor space. Woven chairs not only let the breeze flow through, but their flexibility and give makes them comfortable. Weaves can bounce back from wet bathing suits since they dry quickly, plus, they set the tone for relaxed entertaining. Discover the trendiest patios expertly styled with woven chairs below.

This space’s warm-modernist design fully embraces the idea of indoor-outdoor living. The open air entertaining area features a big, comfy sectional that looks out to the pool and ocean, and is accented with woven rope armchairs with modern lines. “This is outdoor living at its finest,” says designer and owner Nam Dang-Mitchell. Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell Designer: Weigang Marvick & Associates (architecture)/Nam Dang-Mitchell (design) These openwork woven rope armchairs create an idyllic coastal vibe on this patio. Homeowners Kevin and Rebecca Aniskovich love to entertain, and this casual and sophisticated outdoor space is perfectly suited to their social lifestyle. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Tommy Smythe and Lindsay Mens for TOM Design Collective In this stately garden, white wicker is a charming match that telegraphs a sweet, vintage vibe. (Fitting, as the homeowner is a passionate antique hunter). Vancouver designer Kimberly Jones accented the wicker seating with neutral gray cushions, pastel pillows and a turned leg table for a timeless effect. Photographer: Tracey Ayton Designer: Kimberly Jones The family who owns this tropical retreat often dine alfresco next to their outdoor kitchen on the lanai. The tight weave of the dining chairs adds a bit of formality without compromising the space’s relaxed feel. Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell Designer: Weigang Marvick & Associates (architecture)/Nam Dang-Mitchell (design) On this Muskoka cottage’s side deck, budget friendly dark Ikea chairs in chunky flexible rope weave are super comfortable and add a sleek, contemporary edge. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Architecture Brian Pharaoh/Design by Montana Burnett On this cottage patio, large woven sofas are generously sized, providing ample space for gathering and lounging. The variegated bands offer textural interest to the sofa’s expansive backs. Photographer: Stephani Buchman Designer: Lisa Worth