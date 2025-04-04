Decorating & Design
Shop Canadian: 10 Home Stores And Showrooms To Support Now
Author: House & Home
Published on April 4, 2025
Shops We Love. If you’re like us, trying to find new sources for great home products sold by Canadian merchants, here are 10 of our favourite stores to get you started. We’ll be updating our list regularly so if you know of any shops you want to recommend, please let us know. Email
. [email protected]
Now more than ever before, SHOP CANADIAN has never been more important.
SAINT JOHN | Tuck
Located in Saint John, N.B., Tuck is a home store in the historical Old Post Office building on Prince William Street. Owner and creative director Judith Mackin created the shop, which showcases international furniture brands from Iceland and Scandinavia, plus a roster of Canadian designers’ products.
shop.tuckstudio.ca
Read more
Photographer: Naomi Peters
BROSSARD | Kamali Home & Lifestyle
Kamali Home & Lifestyle is a go-to destination for unique home goods and artisan-crafted accents. The 1,500-square-foot showroom is just outside of Montreal in Brossard, Que. Michele Pouani (
above, left) and Laurent Pierre ( above, right) opened the shop together in the spring of 2024. “We encourage visitors to take their time, be inspired and enjoy finding the perfect pieces,” says Michele. thekamalihome.com
Read more
Photographer: Courtesy of Daima Creative
OTTAWA | Gallery Elder
“I like the the word elder — it has the connotation of being wise and full of character,” says Tyler Brand, who opened his 1,200-square-foot gallery and boutique in Ottawa’s Westboro neighbourhood in the fall of 2022. Gallery Elder specializes in antique furniture, home goods and accessories, primarily from the 17th to 19th centuries.
galleryelder.com
Read more
Photographer: Courtesy of Gallery Elder
TORONTO | ADH Fine Hardware
ADH Fine Hardware is a proud, third-generation family business specializing in high-quality decorative hardware. Founded in 1986 by Harold Shearer as a mobile locksmith business, the company is now run by his grandson, Luke Shearer. In 2021, ADH expanded to open a second showroom in Montreal and, recently, the Toronto flagship was extensively renovated.
adhhardware.com
Read more
Photographer: Raffi Tutundjian
TORONTO | Muti Kitchen & Bath
Just last year, Muti Kitchen & Bath renovated its 12,000-square-foot showroom in Toronto’s Castlefield Design District with a newly designed lounge and display vignettes. At the flagship, you’ll find a full range of kitchen and bath design products and services, plus lighting and other accessories. Don’t miss Muti’s additional showroom in Oakville at 550 Speers Road.
mutikb.com
Read more
Photographer: Stephani Buchman
TORONTO | Au Lit Fine Linens
Joanna Goodman (
above) is the CEO, owner and daughter of the late Peggy Byron, who opened Au Lit Fine Linens in 1981. What began as a small bed linen boutique in Montreal has evolved into a national brand known for high-quality, all-natural bedding, bath accessories, loungewear, and even custom headboards and bed frames. aulitfinelinens.com
Read more
Photographer: Courtesy of Au Lit Fine Linens
TORONTO | Ginger’s
For nearly 70 years, Ginger’s has been a premier destination for plumbing fittings in Toronto. Originally a tiny boutique in Yorkville founded by Ginger Eisen in 1961, the successful shop offers a range of high-quality, stylish and unique bathroom and kitchen fixtures. In the early 1990s, the retailer was acquired by Elte.
elte.com/collections/gingers
Read more
Photographer: Courtesy of Ginger's
MISSISSAUGA | Must
Must boutique is brought to you by Home Société Group, a third-generation, Montreal-based company behind the luxury home emporiums that offer exclusive European brands Kartell and Ligne Roset. Must’s Mississauga location (
above) opened in early 2024. It’s the brand’s largest shop in Ontario. “We’re thrilled to offer our quality designs at accessible prices,” says Éric Corbeil, co-president at Home Société Group. mustsociete.com
Read more
Photographer: Courtesy of Maison Corbeil
PENTICTION | Arcadia Modern Home
This homewares shop in Penticton, B.C., is all about embracing simple pleasures and being in harmony with nature. At Arcadia Modern Home, you’ll find a wide range of furniture and lighting, plus goods that have been carefully curated from around the world. Products feature natural woods and rich earth tones that reflect the South Okanagan Valley area.
arcadiamodernhome.com
Read more
Photographer: Jon Adrian
NORTH VANCOUVER | Pure Design Shoppe
Designer Ami McKay’s (
above) Pure Design Shoppe is located in North Vancouver’s bustling Shipyards District. Ami’s shop grew out of her design firm, Pure Design Inc. “I’m always searching for and buying homewares for my clients,” she says. The inviting, 1,200-square-foot space is brimming with furniture, art, rugs, baskets and ceramics. purebyamimckay.com
Read more
Photographer: Janis Nicolay