The Range Rover House: At Home In The Mountains

H&H’s Deputy Editor Emma Reddington visits the Range Rover House in Whistler, B.C.

The Range Rover House concept has graced some of the world’s most stunning locations—from the sun-soaked Californian Coast to the majestic Italian Alps and a serene island off Australia. It’s no surprise that, for a second year, this exclusive, invitation-only experience has returned to Whistler Blackcomb, nestled in the spectacular Coast Mountains of British Columbia. With world-class skiing, breathtaking views, and one of the most scenic drives through Howe Sound, this stunning location is the perfect backdrop for the elegance and innovation that Range Rover House exemplifies. The beauty of Whistler perfectly mirrors the brand’s ethos, where luxury, adventure, and design collide.

A standout feature of Range Rover House Whistler is the exclusive Canadian debut of the Gaea, a limited-edition Range Rover Sport SV from the Celestial Collection. This collection consists of five distinct models, each inspired by ancient mythology and the cosmos. With only 10 models available to Canadian customers, guests at Range Rover House Whistler will be among the first to place an order. Inspired by the harmony of land and sea, the Gaea Edition is a visual feast. Its bespoke Green TerreMatte exterior shifts between silvery green and blue hues, reflecting the turquoise waters of Howe Sound and the surrounding mountain landscape. The design is further enhanced by a Narvik Black roof and mirrors and a Satin Forged carbon-fibre tailpipe. Inside, the Gaea features Caraway Windsor Leather with Kvadrat steelcut backboards, and a warm Natural Brown Silver Birch wood finish – capturing the essence of Range Rover’s modern luxury in every detail.

Another highlight of this year’s Range Rover House is the physical debut of the Range Rover London Collection. This eight-piece luxury lifestyle capsule combines classic, versatile pieces with bold pops of color, the collection draws inspiration from the brand’s distinctive design language and British mid-century design. Think lightweight jackets, exquisite 100% silk twill scarves, wool-cashmere blankets, and even limited-edition Range Rover sculpt models. Every piece is crafted with precision by skilled artisans from the UK and Italy, under the creative direction of Chief Creative Officer, Professor Gerry McGovern OBE. This collection is an elegant extension of the modernist principles that guide Range Rover’s automotive design.

