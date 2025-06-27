6 Home Makeover Projects That Will Inspire You To Start Your Next Reno

These six fabulous home makeover projects — showcasing spaces from Nova Scotia to Toronto to Vancouver Island — will inspire your next room refresh. See a Nova Scotia facelift by Natalie Owens and Victoria Armour of Halifax’s Stil James Studio, tour a timeless transformation in Burlington, Ont., by Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks of Feasby & Bleeks, and learn how Studio 1Nine1’s Emilia Wisniewski completed a top-to-tail mid-century revamp on a Toronto home in four months. Next, visit an Oakville, Ont., townhouse renovated in a modern heritage style by Diane Ernjakovic of One Three Design. Don’t miss Alana Dick of Ivory Design Co.’s oceanside update on a builder-basic Vancouver Island home, and finally, discover a pretty, historical renovation by Cori Halpern on a 1920s Toronto home.