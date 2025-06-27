Before & After

6 Home Makeover Projects That Will Inspire You To Start Your Next Reno

Author: Emma Reddington

Published on June 27, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

These six fabulous home makeover projects — showcasing spaces from Nova Scotia to Toronto to Vancouver Island — will inspire your next room refresh. See a Nova Scotia facelift by Natalie Owens and Victoria Armour of Halifax’s Stil James Studio, tour a timeless transformation in Burlington, Ont., by Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks of Feasby & Bleeks, and learn how Studio 1Nine1’s Emilia Wisniewski completed a top-to-tail mid-century revamp on a Toronto home in four months. Next, visit an Oakville, Ont., townhouse renovated in a modern heritage style by Diane Ernjakovic of One Three Design. Don’t miss Alana Dick of Ivory Design Co.’s oceanside update on a builder-basic Vancouver Island home, and finally, discover a pretty, historical renovation by Cori Halpern on a 1920s Toronto home.

An image of a light kitchen/dining room with teal and yellow accents and an exposed brick fireplace. In the corner is a bubble picture featuring a blonde caucasian woman (designer Victoria Armour) home makeover projects

Nova Scotia Facelift

Designers Victoria Armour (above) and Natalie Owens of Stil James Studio spent 10 months updating this 120-year-old summer home in Chester, Nova Scotia, with an old world meets maritime vibe.

Read more

Photographer: Janet Kimber
A blue-walled living room with clean white lines and blue patterned cushions chairs. In the corner of a bubble image of two blonde caucasian women (designers Feasby and Bleeks) home makeover projects

Timeless Transformation

A before and after project in Burlington, Ont., transformed this home from dark and dated to light and bright. Designers Erin Feasby (above, right) and Cindy Bleeks of Feasby & Bleeks Design spent 12 months updating the entryway and modernizing the family room.

Read more

Photographer: Moment Communications (Erin and Cindy’s portrait)/Valerie Wilcox (family room)
A modern living room with grey and navy elements and built-in bookcases. In the corner is a bubble photo with a caucasian woman with a short pixie cut and glasses (designer Emilia Wisniewski) home makeover projects

Mid-Century Revamp

Designer Emilia Wisniewski of Studio 1Nine1 carried out a top-to-tail renovation on this home in Toronto’s Little Italy, transforming a cold and ho-hum space into one brimming with personality and comfort.

Read more

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
A dark green living room with a vintage rug, exposed wooden beams, and white couch. In the corner is a bubble photo of a caucasian woman with dark curly hair (designer Diane Ernjakovic). home makeover projects

Modern Heritage Rejuvenation

Diane Ernjakovic of One Three Design completed an inside and out renovation on this Oakville, Ont., townhouse, turning it from dated to eye-catching and modern in nine months.

Read more

Photographer: Ally Chadwick (Diane’s portrait)/Stephani Buchman (living room)
A light, airy room with an ocean view and light neutral furniture. A bubble image in the corner contains a caucasian woman with blonde hair (designer Alana Dick) home makeover projects

Oceanside Update

In eight-plus months, Alana Dick of Ivory Design Co. transformed this oceanfront, builder-basic house on Vancouver Island with dated style into a boho, beachy retreat brimming with charm.

Read more

Photographer: Sonja Spaetzel (Alana’s portrait)/ Mary McNeill Knowles (living room)
A neutral modern kitchen with earth toned backsplash, open shelving, and natural accents. A bubble image in the corner contains a portrait of a red-haired caucasian woman (designer Cori Halpern). home makeover projects

Colourful Kitchen

Designer Cori Halpern brought this 1920s Toronto home into the 21st century with an eye to the past in six months.

Read more

Photographer: Virginia Macdonald (Cori’s portrait)/ Donna Griffith (kitchen)

Up Next

Emma Reddington Shares 11 Big And Little Ways To Refresh Your Home

Related Articles

A Modern Heritage Rejuvenation Brings This Townhouse From Dated to Eye-catching

A Mid-Century Revamp Adds Personality and Comfort To This Toronto Home

This Tudor-Style Home Hadn’t Been Renovated Since The 1980s!