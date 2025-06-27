6 Home Makeover Projects That Will Inspire You To Start Your Next Reno

These six fabulous home makeover projects — showcasing spaces from Nova Scotia to Toronto to Vancouver Island — will inspire your next room refresh. See a Nova Scotia facelift by Natalie Owens and Victoria Armour of Halifax’s Stil James Studio, tour a timeless transformation in Burlington, Ont., by Erin Feasby and Cindy Bleeks of Feasby & Bleeks, and learn how Studio 1Nine1’s Emilia Wisniewski completed a top-to-tail mid-century revamp on a Toronto home in four months. Next, visit an Oakville, Ont., townhouse renovated in a modern heritage style by Diane Ernjakovic of One Three Design. Don’t miss Alana Dick of Ivory Design Co.’s oceanside update on a builder-basic Vancouver Island home, and finally, discover a pretty, historical renovation by Cori Halpern on a 1920s Toronto home.

Nova Scotia Facelift Designers Victoria Armour (above) and Natalie Owens of Stil James Studio spent 10 months updating this 120-year-old summer home in Chester, Nova Scotia, with an old world meets maritime vibe. Read more Photographer: Janet Kimber Timeless Transformation A before and after project in Burlington, Ont., transformed this home from dark and dated to light and bright. Designers Erin Feasby (above, right) and Cindy Bleeks of Feasby & Bleeks Design spent 12 months updating the entryway and modernizing the family room. Read more Photographer: Moment Communications (Erin and Cindy’s portrait)/Valerie Wilcox (family room) Mid-Century Revamp Designer Emilia Wisniewski of Studio 1Nine1 carried out a top-to-tail renovation on this home in Toronto’s Little Italy, transforming a cold and ho-hum space into one brimming with personality and comfort. Read more Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Modern Heritage Rejuvenation Diane Ernjakovic of One Three Design completed an inside and out renovation on this Oakville, Ont., townhouse, turning it from dated to eye-catching and modern in nine months. Read more Photographer: Ally Chadwick (Diane’s portrait)/Stephani Buchman (living room) Oceanside Update In eight-plus months, Alana Dick of Ivory Design Co. transformed this oceanfront, builder-basic house on Vancouver Island with dated style into a boho, beachy retreat brimming with charm. Read more Photographer: Sonja Spaetzel (Alana’s portrait)/ Mary McNeill Knowles (living room) Colourful Kitchen Designer Cori Halpern brought this 1920s Toronto home into the 21st century with an eye to the past in six months. Read more Photographer: Virginia Macdonald (Cori’s portrait)/ Donna Griffith (kitchen)