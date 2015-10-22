See Inside Angelina Jolie Pitt’s $2M Childhood Home

Just outside of Manhattan in Palisades, New York, sits a 1958 gable-roofed home that once heard the pitter-patter of Academy Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie Pitt’s feet. The two-acre childhood home of the acclaimed actress is now up for sale and you can buy it for $2.049M. See inside the charming property once owned by the iconic beauty’s family.

Complete with four bedrooms and four baths, this cabin-like home housed the Girl, Interrupted star and her brother, James Haven, in the ‘80s after her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, split from husband Jon Voight. This was long before the philanthropist hit A-list status. 30-foot ceilings, an enormous skylight and a welcoming front entry with rustic brick adorn the interior of the outstanding 4,088-square-foot property. Natural stonework climbs up the side of the enormous 30-foot wall, adding rustic charm to the property. Previous owner and house-flipper Eugene Kohn renovated the home with contemporary accents like stainless steel appliances and sleek white cabinetry. Bold period railings and exposed large ceiling beams flank the second floor hallway. Oak, pine and redwood bring warmth into the Rockland County home that sits on roughly two acres of secluded land. Clean lines and white marble create simple beauty in the principal bath. A brick terrace looks out onto the sprawling two acres of land. Could you see yourself raising the next Oscar winner to live inside Angelina’s childhood home? Tell us in the comments below.