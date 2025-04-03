Decorating & Design
Shop: Au Lit Fine Linens Is Toronto’s Luxury Bedding Destination
Published on April 3, 2025
“My mother would have been overjoyed to see her dream coming to life,” says Joanna Goodman, CEO, owner and daughter of the late Peggy Byron, who opened Au Lit Fine Linens in 1981. What began as a small bed linen boutique in Montreal has evolved into a national brand known for high-quality, all-natural bedding, bath accessories, loungewear, and even custom headboards and made-to-order bed frames. The brand’s storefront in north Toronto is a 10,000-square-foot, light-filled space with walls in the iconic Au Lit blue. “The larger footprint gives us more room to play with,” says Joanna. “We have defined departments and an expanded, interactive Design Centre.” Be sure to check out the Thread Count Bar, a core collection of percales and sateens of varying thread counts, expertly woven in Italy and sewn in Montreal. No one understands the value of fine linens better than Joanna. “These pure cotton sheets are the perfect starting point for transforming the way you sleep and have kept customers coming back for decades.”
