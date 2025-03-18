Decorating & Design

Shop Sleek Homewares And One-Of-A-Kind Artwork At The Lobby by Heaps Estrin

Published on March 18, 2025

When Cailey Heaps, president and CEO of real-estate team Heaps Estrin, discovered available space at the corner of Yonge Street and Macpherson Avenue in Toronto (the former home of Hopson Grace), she jumped at the opportunity to open The Lobby. “I wanted to engage the community in a way that was different from traditional real estate,” says Cailey. The bright and airy spot is part retail shop and part gathering place. “I love to be a connector of people, and I’m often asked for suggestions and referrals for designers, tradespeople, restaurants — all things relating to lifestyle,” she says. The Lobby-hosted speaker series, hands-on workshops and outdoor events including farmers’ markets and waling tours connect the store to the neighbourhood. General manager Lisa Kovacs focuses on developing a community hub vibe, where shoppers can interact and discover new artists and products. “My vision was to create a place where all these elements could intersect,” says Cailey. Clearly, she has sealed the deal.

Explore the Toronto store and shop some of our favourite products below.

The shop’s sleek displays show off a curated selection of homewares from brands such as Coolican & Company, Fogo Island Workshops and Blacksaw.

Photographer: Christopher Liando

The Lobby also features work from selected artists. These canvases are by Natasha Jowett.

Photographer: Christopher Liando

Visit The Lobby by Heaps Estrin at 1120 Yonge St., Toronto, and shop some of our favourite products below.

Photographer: Christopher Liando
Photographer: Courtesy of The Lobby
Products: Blanket in Ivory with Black Stripe by Blacksaw, $550. The Lobby by Heaps Estrin
Photographer: Courtesy of The Lobby
Products: Niki Babouche slippers by Calla, $240. The Lobby by Heaps Estrin
Photographer: Courtesy of The Lobby
Products: 3-Pint jug by Falcon Enamelware, $95. The Lobby by Heaps Estrin
Photographer: Courtesy of The Lobby
Products: Tumbler in Pale Lilac by Falcon Enamelware, $20. The Lobby by Heaps Estrin
Photographer: Courtesy of The Lobby
Products: Platter with matching bowls by Nathalee Paolinelli Ceramics, $580. The Lobby by Heaps Estrin
Source:

House & Home

