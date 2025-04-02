After An Extensive Reno, This Family Home Finally Reflects Its Owners

Like many design projects, what started off as a kitchen renovation for one Toronto family snowballed into an all-out makeover. “They wanted a space that wasn’t too precious and would hold up to their busy lifestyles,” says principal designer Lindsey Levy. She was tasked with bringing life and personality to the two-storey abode in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood alongside associate designer Rachael Levine.

Breaking the reno into phases over a five-year timespan, the duo transformed the entire main floor, home office, bedroom and shared bathroom with timeless style. “They love colour, texture and pattern, so we tried to incorporate that wherever we could,” says Lindsey.

Scroll for a look inside the Leaside family home!