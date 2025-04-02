City Homes
After An Extensive Reno, This Family Home Finally Reflects Its Owners
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on April 2, 2025
Like many design projects, what started off as a kitchen renovation for one Toronto family snowballed into an all-out makeover. “They wanted a space that wasn’t too precious and would hold up to their busy lifestyles,” says
principal designer Lindsey Levy. She was tasked with bringing life and personality to the two-storey abode in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood alongside associate designer Rachael Levine.
Breaking the reno into phases over a five-year timespan, the duo transformed the entire main floor,
home office, bedroom and shared bathroom with timeless style. “They love colour, texture and pattern, so we tried to incorporate that wherever we could,” says Lindsey.
Scroll for a look inside the Leaside family home!
Owner and principal designer Lindsey Levy (left) and associate designer Rachael Levine.
Phase One started with the kitchen, stairs, office and son’s bedroom. Phase Two focused on the shared bathroom and Phase Three was the
living room. Dividing the work into stages allowed the clients, a couple with a young child, to budget accordingly. “Instead of trying to do everything at the same time, breaking it into phases meant their budget wouldn’t be stretched,” says Lindsey. “It allowed us to invest in durable, high-end finishes that would stand the test of time.”
The homeowners wanted to use conscious materials for the home’s finishes, including on the stairway, which was given a gridded runner made of 100 per cent wool. “They were concerned about using as many natural fibres and materials as possible, such as linen and cotton,” says Lindsey. The banister was replaced and stained to match the flooring, and the new spindles were given a black finish for a modern hit.
The living room’s greyscale colour scheme wasn’t reflective of the homeowners’ personality. “They’re a young family and I feel like you couldn’t tell who lived in the space before,” says Lindsey.
Lindsey brought in a vintage rug and pulled colours from it to create a vibrant new palette full of blue, cream and warm wood. A fanned light fixture adds a
contemporary edge.
Pre-reno, the living area wasn’t used to its full potential and acted more as a pass-through to the dining room and kitchen.
Now, the cosy and layered space is a go-to hangout spot for the parents after their son goes to bed. Glass-fronted cabinets flank the
fireplace while offering a spot for storage and display. The walls are painted in a soft and creamy hue.
Before, the black-and-white
kitchen was functional, but the look wasn’t in tune with the homeowners’ style.
For a pop of colour, Lindsey had the island and lower cabinets painted with Benjamin Moore’s
Hale Navy. The existing flooring was refinished with a medium-toned hue. “We wanted to pick a warm neutral colour that wasn’t too honey, yellow or red,” says the designer. “The aim was for it feel like it’s always existed in this house.”
The busy kitchen had a functional layout the family liked, so it was kept as is. This prevented extra work like removing walls and rerouting electrical wires.
Keeping the layout allowed the designers to focus primarily on updating the finishes such as bringing in curvy pendants above the
island and open shelving that now flanks the window. Storage was optimized by carrying the upper cabinets to the ceiling.
The stainless steel JennAir
range ties in to the cabinet’s polished nickel hardware.
Lindsey refinished the existing dining table and updated the space with
custom benches. They were upholstered with a durable indoor-outdoor fabric to withstand spills. A chandelier with a plaster finish floats above, while Greek key–trimmed drapes add subtle whimsy.
A graphic Schumacher wallpaper sets the tone in the upstairs office, which used to be the son’s bedroom. The overhead storage and desk have facetted drawers for added dimension, while a leather Gubi chair keeps things current.
From the kitchen cabinets to the dining benches to the living room chairs,
blue is a unifying thread that carries into the son’s new bedroom — it also happens to be his favourite colour! The goal was to create a storage-savvy space that can grow with him as he ages. Panelling, mismatched throw pillows and a dotted wallpaper on the ceiling add a lot of character. The charming bicycle art once belonged in his grandfather’s office.
The shared upstairs bathroom had an all-white look that needed some updating.
Still light and bright but with an elevated finish, the space is warmed up with a ribbed oak vanity and
Calacatta gold marble throughout.
The built-in tub felt bulky and took up a lot of space.
It was replaced with a sophisticated
soaker tub that, due to pandemic-related delays, had to sit in the clients’ living room for a month. “It was bananas, but they were so understanding and lovely,” says Lindsey. “Luckily they had a basement bathroom they could use while we were renovating.”
The previous shower was beautiful, but it had poor drainage that would flood the bathroom.
The new shower was given an improved slope for better drainage. Basketweave floor tile and silver fixtures were replaced with a cool hex tile and brass finishes for an
updated look.
Photographer:
Lauren Miller