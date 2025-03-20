Decorating & Design
12 Trendy Benches And Banquettes That Are Made For Gathering
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on March 20, 2025
Benches and banquettes are functional pieces of furniture that can do it all. They’re stylish, convenient — and can easily host a crowd. From florals to
stripes to sleek velvet, these 12 trendy options will will elevate your breakfast nook or dining area, and make mealtime with friends and family an experience to savour.
Destiny
An airy, minimalist bench covered in velvet and featuring a curved, open back.
Products:
In Cognac by Everly Quinn. 30" h. x 58½" l. x 21" d. $1,240.
Wayfair Canada
Catherine
The delicate floral pattern adds feminine flair.
Products:
In Cherished Floral with Aged Legs by CR Laine. 33½" h. x 72" l. x 26" d. $4,449.
Rainsford Company
Anguri
The acacia frame and rattan backrest give this two-piece set a relaxed, beachy vibe.
Products:
In Light Honey by Bay Isle Home. 34⅓" h. x 752/5" l. x 58" d. $1,370.
Wayfair Canada
Edward
In velvet with wood legs, this sleek bench has classic Italian style.
Products:
By Four Hands. Approx. 38" h. x 78" l. x 27¼" d. Approx. $2,380.
Perigold
Leandro
Three components create this curvy, contemporary banquette in faux mohair.
Products:
With Square Corner in Slate Grey. 31½" h. x 76¼" l. x 63¾" d. $2,847.
Crate & Barrel
Espalier Odessa
Castors make it easy to move and cotton upholstery inspired by 19th-century endpapers adds visual interest.
Products:
By Robin Bruce for Rowe Furniture. 33" h. x 59" l. x 27" d. $3,399.
Rug & Weave
Mayfair
The tall, tufted backrest and striking cobalt hue bring a tailored vibe to this banquette love seat.
Products:
In Ultramarine Violet by Silva Custom Furniture. 40" h. x 60" l. x 27" d. $2,579.
Inland Fine Furnishings
Marcourt
A modern banquette upholstered in bouclé with matching pillows makes a bold, textural statement.
Products:
By Bernhardt Furniture Company. 50½" h. x 73" l. x 34" d. From $4,885.
Elte
Novak
A mid-century-inspired corner banquette with a channel-tufted back and flared walnut legs.
Products:
In Caramel Statesville Leather. 36½" h. x 52" l. x 52" d. $3,944.
West Elm
Alvis
Velvet upholstery with channelled tufting and flared walnut legs have a mid-century feel.
Products:
In Emerald Green and Walnut Brown by Baxton Studio. Sofa bench: 32" h. x 45" l. x 25" d. Corner bench: 32" h. x 522/5" l. x 25" d. $1,345.
The Home Depot Canada
Ross Pleated
Trad, timeless style in a durable striped fabric with a skirted base.
Products:
In French Stripe French Blue. 38" h. x 100" l. x 62" d. Approx. $13,560.
Serena & Lily
Brighton
Classic tuxedo style with polyester slipcovers.
Products:
In Beige by Moe’s Home Collection. 31¾" h. x 154" l. x 67½" d. $7,150.
Arcadia Modern Home