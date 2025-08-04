Decorating & Design
10+ Breakfast Banquettes You’ll Love
Author: House & Home
Published on August 4, 2025
A breakfast banquette is a great way to save space,
enhance comfort and bring a chic restaurant feel to your kitchen. For some designers — it’s even become a signature move. Below, get inspired by this curated collection of beautiful banquettes in a range of shapes, sizes and styles.
A coat of white paint freshens up the original brick above this scalloped banquette in
this Toronto kitchen. The bulkhead is painted to match the new hutches on either side. “A restrained colour palette of earthy hues brings calm and flow,” says designer Parris McKenna.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
This home doesn’t have a dedicated dining room, so designer Beth Lowenfeld created an eating nook adjacent to
the kitchen with a large banquette for the clients. “The space feels cosy when it’s just them, but it can also accommodate a large group,” she says.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Beth Lowenfeld (interior design), Alex Vizvary (architectural design)
A new banquette seating area was on Beth Watt’s wish list for her
Toronto kitchen reno. The room’s southern exposure bathed it in beautiful natural light, and she wanted to amplify that warmth by creating an inviting hangout zone. Now, the bespoke banquette is one of her favourite features. “We spend every day in this welcoming space; it’s the gathering spot of the house,” Beth says.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Collective
One of the standout moments in this
serene city home is the walnut banquette in the family room with its camel mohair cushions. “Anything a shade darker than cream was a push,” says designer Jo Levitan, noting that she needed to nudge the clients toward the rich tones on the banquette and the colourful chairs. The banquette also doubles as a quiet homework spot for the owners’ two young children.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan (design), Hatch Designs (architectural design)
Designer Amanda L. Hoyle created a dining nook that’s connected to the kitchen in her
Notting Hill flat. She colour drenched the space in a blue-grey pulled from the painting over the sofa in the living room. “I initially envisioned the nook as an office but, during the reno, we realized that, with banquette seating, it would be perfect for entertaining,” she says.
Photographer: Anna Stathaki
Designer: Amanda L. Hoyle, Sey Studios
“The room is cocooning like a camper, and kids love it,” says designer Angela Wheeler of this cosy dining area in her
Balsam Lake cottage. Though the banquette could fit 15 people for meals, Angela says the kids usually laze around reading or doing crafts on the table.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Angela Wheeler Design
For this
condo kitchen, designer Jacquelyn Clark pushed out the island and built a channelled banquette on the face to create an entertaining hub.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Jacquelyn Clark
This freestanding
custom dining room banquette wraps around a Corian and oak table. “The formal dining room is where they dine as a family, so we wanted it to be beautiful and elevated for entertaining but durable,” says designer Danielle De Francesco. The banquette is upholstered in vinyl, so spills practically bounce off. Having a banquette also means less clutter. “You aren’t contemplating a jungle of chair legs,” says designer Clare Forndran.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Clare Forndran and Danielle de Francesco
In a luxe
Toronto Victorian, designer Kim Lambert created a more open floor plan by taking down a partition between the kitchen and dining area, where a banquette now sits.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Kim Lambert
The curved banquette in designer Michaela Burns’ kitchen is upholstered in caramel-coloured leather with a channelled back and has integrated shelves on one side. “The curve has a softness and gives a welcoming feeling,” says Michaela of the curves and arches used throughout
the interiors of her home.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Michaela Burns (design)/Stan Makow (architecture)
This dining area has a luxe feel with a glass-walled wine cellar and a navy tufted banquette. “I loved the idea of adding warm tones and flashes of metallics that delve into the Art Deco era,” says designer
Eva Healy of Avenue Design. “The goal was to add layers of richness, softness and luxury to the space.”
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Eva Healy
Aly Velji brought warmth to a newly built
kitchen in Edmonton by layering in texture, pattern and hits of brass. “We spend so much time here on the banquette,” says the homeowner. “We wanted a space to be able to gather and sit down with the kids.”
Photographer: Michelle Johnson
Designer: Alykhan Velji Designs