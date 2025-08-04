10+ Breakfast Banquettes You’ll Love

One of the standout moments in this serene city home is the walnut banquette in the family room with its camel mohair cushions. “Anything a shade darker than cream was a push,” says designer Jo Levitan, noting that she needed to nudge the clients toward the rich tones on the banquette and the colourful chairs. The banquette also doubles as a quiet homework spot for the owners’ two young children.

Photographer: Lauren Miller