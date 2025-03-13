6 Convertible Sofas Your Overnight Guests Will Love

Sofa beds don’t have to mean sacrificing on style. These six comfortable and sleek options are ideal for living rooms, spare bedrooms or compact condos. From modular sleepers offering multiple configurations to transitional settes with storage, these convertible sofas are guaranteed to impress your guests.

ISO A versatile sofa that converts into a twin bed, two single beds or a pair of contemporary chairs. Products: In Blue. 32" h. x 72" w. x 29" to 76" d. $2,499. In Blue. 32" h. x 72" w. x 29" to 76" d. $2,499. Must TWILIGHT An adjustable bolster pillow has a modern vibe while rear casters make this sleeper easy to move around. Available in more than 30 colorways. Products: In Grass by Flemming Busk for Softline. 28¾" h. x 78¾" w. x 34¾" to 69½" d. $4,110. In Grass by Flemming Busk for Softline. 28¾" h. x 78¾" w. x 34¾" to 69½" d. $4,110. Design Within Reach HARRIS Flared legs bring mid-century modern appeal to this settee turned sleeper. Products: In Aura Natural by American Leather. 37" h. x 72" w. x 39" to 85" d. $6,079. In Aura Natural by American Leather. 37" h. x 72" w. x 39" to 85" d. $6,079. Scan Decor LACHLAN Pull open this transitional sofa, store the cushions below and get some zzz’s. Products: In Frontier Sands. 35" h. x 80" w. x 38" to 84" d. $3,790. In Frontier Sands. 35" h. x 80" w. x 38" to 84" d. $3,790. Sofa So Good NEPTUNE A modular sleeper with multiple configurations. Products: In Slate. 34" h. x 64½" w. x 59½" to 80" d. $2,225. In Slate. 34" h. x 64½" w. x 59½" to 80" d. $2,225. Cozey HUGO With durable polyester upholstery fabric, this sofa has a compact sleeper that pulls straight out, taking up minimal floor space. Products: In Light Grey. 35" h. x 89" w. x 37" to 45" d. $1,799. In Light Grey. 35" h. x 89" w. x 37" to 45" d. $1,799. Structube